Cabral Gold trenches 20 metres of 3.6 g/t gold at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Share this article

Cabral Gold Inc. [TSXV: CBR; OTC Pink: CBGZF] reported assay results from two surface trenches and eight reverse circulation drill holes at the Machichie Main gold deposit within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Brazil.

Highlights: Surface trench CT051 at the Machichie Main gold deposit at Cuiu Cuiu returned 20 metres of 3.6 g/t gold, including four metres of 15.7 g/t gold in gold-in-oxide material at surface. The mineralized interval within the trench is open to the north and south. These results confirm the presence of significant higher-grade mineralization within the near-surface gold-in-oxide material at the Machichie Main deposit.

Surface trench CT052, developed 150 metres west of trench CT051, also returned seven metres of 0.8 g/t gold. The mineralized interval is again open to the north and south.

Reverse circulation drill results from Machichie Main include: Four metres of 3.9 g/t gold from 36-metre depth including one metres of 10.6 g/t gold in RC497; four metres of 3.1 g/t gold from 41-metre depth, including one metres of 10.6 g/t gold in RC496; seven metres of 1.5 g/t gold from 64-metre depth in RC494; seven metres of 1.2 g/t gold from 78-metre depth in RC495; one metre of 9.9 g/t gold from 26-metre depth and one metres of 7.3 g/t gold from 37-metre depth in RC503.

All of these intercepts were in fresh rock intrusive material below the near-surface gold-in-oxide material.

Results thus far from the trenches and initial drill holes confirm continuity and grade of the Machichie mineralization along strike and at depth.

Samples from the trenches are in the process of metallurgical testing to characterize the Machichie oxide zone.

Alan Carter, president and CEO, commented: “The current drilling and trenching program at Machichie Main is aimed primarily at upgrading the inferred resource base within the near-surface gold-in-oxide zone to indicated resources. These results confirm the presence of significant grades, both within the near-surface gold-in-oxide material, which comprises mineralized blanket sediments and saprolite (weathered bedrock), as well as the underlying fresh primary intrusive material at Machichie Main. The trench results in particular are significant because they confirm the presence of excellent grades within gold-in-oxide material at surface. This bodes very well for our efforts to upgrade the inferred resources at Machichie Main as we work towards updating the results from the PFS study on an initial heap-leach starter operation previously released in October, 2024.”

The Machichie Main zone is an east-west-trending zone of gold mineralization, which is located 500 metres north of the MG gold deposit. As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary inferred resource estimate of 3.73 million tonnes of 0.5 g/t gold was calculated for the gold-in-oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024.

The main objective of the current program is to upgrade a significant portion of the current inferred resources to indicated status so they can be included in the mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation. The current program of drilling and trenching is also aimed at shedding light on the underlying primary mineralized zone in the intrusive rocks and collecting additional material for a series of metallurgical column leach tests.

Four trenches have been developed recently at Machichie Main to obtain samples for metallurgical testing and further define mineralization in the oxide zone. Results have been received on two (CT051 and CT052) of the four trenches to date. Trench CT051 was excavated over the central part of the Machichie Main gold deposit, over an interval of 20 m, and returned 20 metres of 3.6 g/t gold including four metres of 15.7 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide saprolite material. Mineralization is open to the north and south.

The mineralized zone cut in trench CT051 is almost certainly the same mineralized zone cut at depth in drill holes DDH279 (16.6 m of 1.9 g/t gold including one m of 29.7 g/t gold), DDH300 (15.7 m of 1.6 g/t gold) and DDH301 (12.2 m of 1.4 g/t gold).

Trench CT052 was excavated 150 metres west of trench CT051 and returned seven m of 0.8 g/t gold. The mineralized interval is again open to the north and south.

These results confirm the presence of significant high-grade gold mineralization within gold-in-oxide material at Machichie Main and bode well for the possible inclusion of additional indicated resources from Machichie Main into an updated mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation at Cuiu Cuiu. Results are currently pending from two additional trenches at Machichie Main CT053 and CT054.

Results were received on eight RC drill holes (RC494 to RC498, RC500 to RC501 and RC503) at Machichie Main, which were all drilled on the margins of the gold-in-oxide zone to determine the extent of the near-surface mineralization. All of the holes intersected multiple zones of mineralization.

Several of the holes cut significant intercepts within the gold-in-oxide material, for example, 10 metres of 0.42 g/t gold from surface in RC497. However, a number of excellent results were returned from the underlying primary intrusive material, including four metres of 3.9 g/t gold, including one m of 10.6 g/t gold in RC497 and four m of 3.1 g/t gold, including one metre of 10.6 g/t gold in RC496. Other notable results included seven metres of 1.5 g/t gold from RC494, seven metres of 1.2 g/t gold from RC495, and one m of 9.9 g/t gold and one metre of 7.3 g/t gold from RC503.

Holes RC496 and RC497 were drilled 50 metres apart, and intersected the same mineralized zone along strike with similar grades and thicknesses. Similarly, the mineralization intersected in holes RC494 and RC495 is the same zone again returning similar grades and thicknesses along strike. Thus far, the infill drilling at Machichie has confirmed continuity of grade and thicknesses along strike and at depth into the primary intrusive, affirming potential to upgrade the inferred resources.

RC drilling with two rigs continues with results pending on an additional 38 holes.

Cabral Gold is focused on gold properties in Brazil. The company has a 100% interest in the Cuiu Cuiu gold district located in the Tapajos region, within the state of Para in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiu Cuiu project, which contain NI 43-101-compliant indicated resources of 12.29 million tonnes of 1.14 g/t gold (450,200 ounces) in fresh basement material and 11.11 Mt of 0.48 g/t gold (171,883 oz) in oxide material.

The project also contains inferred resources of 13.63 Mt of 1.04 g/t gold (455,100 oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22 Mt of 0.39 g/t gold (151,608 oz) in oxide material.

Share this article