Calibre Mining drills 0.45 g/t gold over 117.4 metres at Pan mine, Nevada

Calibre Mining Corp. [TSX-CXB; OTCQX-CXBMF] released additional, near-surface, resource expansion drill results from its exploration programs at the Pan heap leach gold mine, located on the prolific Battle Mountain/Eureka gold trend in Nevada, United States.

Results at Pan continue to reveal gold grades higher than the stated mineral resource grade of 0.4 g/t gold. Today’s drill results across the Pan mine property demonstrate the potential to increase resources, grade, mine life and confidence around the Pan mine.

Highlights from the Nevada drill program include (estimated true width): 0.45 g/t gold over 117.4 metres ETW in hole PR24-113; 0.56 g/t gold over 59.4 metres ETW, including 1.31 g/t gold over 9.1 metres ETW, in hole PR24-111; 0.46 g/t gold over 71.6 metres ETW in hole PR23-208; 0.66 g/t gold over 36.6 metres ETW in hole PR23-212; 0.93 g/t gold over 24.4 metres ETW in hole PR23-201; 0.45 g/t gold over 10.7 metres ETW in hole PR24-066; 0.58 g/t gold over 15.2 metres ETW in hole PR24-067; 0.58 g/t gold over 13.7 metres ETW in hole PR24-076; 0.42 g/t gold over 24.4 metres ETW in hole PR24-81; 0.41 g/t gold over 29.0 metres ETW in hole PR24-126; 1.38 g/t gold over 9.1 metres ETW in hole PR23-181; 1.08 g/t gold over 6.1 metres ETW in hole PR24-024 and 0.34 g/t gold over 32.0 metres ETW in hole PR24-131.

Darren Hall, president and CEO, stated: “Since acquiring Pan in early 2022, we have successfully increased mineral reserves by 50% net of two years of production depletion, and, with exploration success, we anticipate this trend could continue. The majority of today’s drill results contain grades that are higher than our stated mineral reserve grade and, in many cases, sit outside our mineral reserve pit shell. These results bode well for longevity to Pan’s future mine life.

“We remain focused on reinvesting in our future with a demonstrated track record of delivery and growing consolidated mineral reserves, after 825,000 ounces of production, over the last four years. We continue to drill Pan and Gold Rock in Nevada, the multimillion-ounce Valentine gold mine in Newfoundland and Labrador, with an additional 100,000-metre drill program under way, and a multirig discovery and resource expansion drill program in Nicaragua.

“Calibre Mining is proud to announce the release of our Valentine gold mine’s 2023 sustainability brief, highlighting our unwavering commitment to a strong environmental, social and governance performance across our operations.”

Calibre is a mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the United States, and Nicaragua.

