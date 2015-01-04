Calibre Mining drills 1.23 g/t gold over 38.1 metres at Pan mine, Nevada

Share this article

Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] reported additional near-surface, resource expansion drill results from its 2023 program at the Pan gold mine, located on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend in Nevada.

Results at the Dynamite North and Palomino targets, located immediately north and south of the current open pit operation, respectively, continue to expand zones with grades higher than Pan’s stated mineral resource grade of 0.4 g/t gold. These additional higher-grade results, in combination with the newly discovered Coyote target announced earlier this year, located south of the operation, continue to demonstrate the potential to increase resources, grade and confidence around the Pan mine.

Highlights from the Palomino and Dynamite targets include: The Palomino target returned 1.23 g/t Au over 38.1 metres, including 2.97 g/t Au over 12.2 metres in hole PR23-080; 0.87 g/t Au over 16.8 metres and 1.58 g/t Au over 21.3 metres, including 2.56 g/t Au over 10.7 metres in hole PR23-088; 1.13 g/t Au over 22.9 metres, including 2.82 g/t Au over 4.6 metres in hole PR23-056; 0.89 g/t Au over 54.9 metres, including 1.17 g/t Au over 4.6 metres, 1.41 g/t Au over 9.1 metres and 1.19 g/t Au over 10.7 metres in hole PR23-066; 1.26 g/t Au over 13.7 metres, including 1.72 g/t Au over 9.1 metres and 1.07 g/t Au over 10.7 metres, including 1.75 g/t Au over 4.6 metres in hole PR23-076; and 0.59 g/t Au over 32 metres in hole PR23-086.

The Dynamite North target returned 0.70 g/t Au over 18.3 metres and 0.79 g/t Au over 32 metres, including 2.31 g/t Au over 6.1 metres and 1.21 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in hole PR23-047; 0.54 g/t Au over 27.4 metres in hole PR23-049; and 0.50 g/t Au over 91.4 metres in hole PR23-050.

All holes were drilled at angles of -45 to -90 degrees at azimuths designed to intersect targeted structures as nearly as possible to perpendicular when possible.

Darren Hall, President, and CEO, stated: “Today’s highly encouraging drill results expand upon our Palomino target results announced on June 21, 2023, and immediately surround the current open pit operations. We look forward to additional results as we continue to advance our discovery and resource expansion drill programs across the operation and mineral concessions where we have identified numerous highly prospective targets.”

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua.

Share this article