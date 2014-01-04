Calibre Mining drills 15.46 g/t gold over 6.7 metres at Limon, Nicaragua

Share this article

Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] reported results from its drill program at the past-producing Talavera mine, now known as the Talavera extension, located within the 100%-owned Limon mine complex, 3 km from the Limon processing plant, Nicaragua. These new intercepts continue to demonstrate the resource expansion and new discovery potential at the Limon mine complex.

Drill intercept highlights at Talavera include 10.22 g/t gold over 4.2 metres, including 15.25 g/t Au over two metres, 15.46 g/t Au over 6.7 metres, including 18.09 g/t Au over 5.7 metres, and 10.58 g/t Au over 7.9 metres, including 15.18 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in hole LIM-22-4688; 3.89 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, including 5.85 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, 4.45 g/t Au over 20.9 metres, including 8.09 g/t Au over 5.4 metres and 6.69 g/t Au over 3.5 metres, and 9.31 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in hole LIM-22-4677; 3.92 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in hole LIM-22-4673; and 4.10 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in hole LIM-22-4721.

True widths are unknown as several generations of gold-bearing veins exist. As a result, the company will advance a structural study employing the use of downhole televiewer technology to determine vein orientations.

Darren Hall, president and CEO, stated: “I am encouraged by these initial results from the drill program at Talavera, which is located only three km west of the Limon processing plant. While not currently included in the company’s mineral resources, Talavera is a former underground producer with past production of 800,000 ounces of high-grade ore and represents another opportunity to grow our resource base given the multiple high-grade vein sets.

We see excellent exploration opportunities across our portfolio of assets. I look forward to sharing the results as our 2023 drilling programs progress.”

The Talavera Extension: Located west of the main El Limon trend and mill, Talavera is a former underground mining area with past production, during the 1990s, of approximately 800,000 ounces of high-grade, low sulphidation gold and has the potential for resource expansion on parallel veins. The Talavera deposit is an epithermal vein trend consisting of high-grade vein shoots along strike of the productive Veta Nueva and Atravesada vein systems. Historic drill results include 7.4 g/t Au over 10.42 metres (LIM-05-3334), and 18.0 g/t Au over 5.93 metres (LIM-04-335).

Share this article