Calibre Mining drills 4.5 metres of 26.72 g/t gold at Jabali, Nicaragua

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Calibre Mining Corp. [TSX-CXB; OTCQX-CXBMF] reported a series of drill results from its 2023 resource expansion drill program within the Libertad mine complex, Nicaragua. High-grade gold from underground drilling, approximately 100 metres below the main Jabali resource, confirms mineralization and continuity down-dip with strong potential for resource expansion. Additionally, scout level drilling across the property has identified three new target areas located within 10 km of the Libertad mill. First pass results demonstrate the potential for additional, near surface gold resources.

Highlights at the Jabali underground mine include: 10.80 g/t gold over 14.3 metres estimated true width, including 26.72 g/t Au over 4.5 metres ETW in hole JB-23-538A; 18.84 g/t Au over 3.1 metres ETW including 31.30 g/t Au over 1.8 metres ETW in hole JB-23-539; 4.51 g/t Au over 3.1 metres ETW, including 9.04 g/t Au over 1.5 metres ETW in hole JB-23-540; 8.44 g/t Au over 8.9 metres ETW including 22.08 g/t Au over 3.0 metres ETW in hole JB-23-541.

Darren Hall, president and CEO, stated: “It’s exciting to see high-grade gold mineralization intercepted close to the existing underground development, signaling potential expansion of the Jabali underground mine. Mineral resource grades at Jabali average four g/t gold; with higher grades indicating the potential for significant upside at depth where the deposit remains open for expansion. Initial drill results, along the same trend as the recently announced Volcan open pit resource, demonstrate strong potential to expand resources and discover new zones. As a result, several high-grade areas at the Calvario, Salvadorita, Mestiza vein systems are scheduled for immediate follow-up.”

Highlights from the scout level drill program include: 14.39 g/t Au over 2.3 metres ETW including 48.91 g/t Au over 1.2 metres ETW in Hole CV-23-022; 32.84 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ETW in hole CV-23-032; 17.40 g/t Au over 1.2 metres ETW in hole CV-23-023; 156.7 g/t Au over 0.44 metres ETW in hole SAL-23-004; 9.65 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ETW including 20.00 g/t Au over 0.8 metre ETW in Hole VN-23-137; 4.22 g/t Au over 1.8 metres ETW including 8.00 g/t Au over 1.0 metre ETW in Hole SAL-23-009; 4.08 g/t Au over 1.4 metres ETW in hole CV-23-030; 2.29 g/t Au over 3.0 metres ETW including 4.73 g/t Au over 1.4 metres ETW and 2.73 g/t Au over 4.2 metres ETW including 7.40 g/t Au over 1.0 metres ETW in Hole MZ-23-023, and 6.88 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ETW and 1.69 g/t Au over 1.5 metres ETW in Hole MZ-23-0252.00 g/t Au over 6.9 metres ETW including 6.15 g/t Au over 1.8 metres in Hole VN-23-142.


