Calibre Mining drills 9.67 g/t gold over 13.3 metres at Limon, Nicaragua

22 hours ago Staff Writer
Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] reported results from its resource expansion and infill drilling program at the high-grade Atravesada underground deposit located within the 100%-owned Limon mine complex, 2 km west of the Limon processing plant, Nicaragua. These high-grade intercepts continue to demonstrate the resource expansion potential at the Limon mine complex. While the main exploration efforts at Limon have targeted extensions along the VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetics) gold corridor, the Limon district remains expansive with expansion and discovery potential across the entire property package.

Drill intercept highlights at Atravesada underground include: 9.67 g/t gold (Au) over 13.3 metres ETW (estimated true width), including 15.77 g/t Au over 7.9 metres ETW in hole LIM-22-4711;

15.32 g/t Au over 4.3 metres ETW, including 28.71 g/t Au over 2.3 metres ETW in hole LIM-22-4715; 8.94 g/t Au over 10.1 metres ETW, including 22.43 g/t Au over 3.3 metres ETW in hole LIM-22-4719; 7.66 g/t Au over 7.1 metres ETW, including 14.55 g/t Au over 3.4 metres ETW in hole LIM-22-4725; 16.30 g/t Au over 1.9 metres ETW, including 30.50 g/t Au over one metre ETW in hole LIM-22-4729; 6.22 g/t Au over 8.9 metres ETW, including 11.07 g/t Au over 4.3 metres ETW in hole LIM-22-4734.

Darren Hall, President and CEO, stated: “I am pleased to see such high grade in proximity to existing underground development within the Limon Mining Complex which has produced more than four million ounces of gold. Drilling at Atravesada has returned high-grade intercepts over significant widths which the team anticipates will lead to additional resources and reserves.”


