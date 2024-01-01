Camino Minerals acquires 1,700 ha at Los Chapitos, Peru

Share this article

Camino Minerals Corp. [TSXV-COR; OTC-CAMZF; WKN-A116E1] increased its claims at its Los Chapitos copper property by an additional 1,700 hectares in Peru. In a land auction, Camino successfully competed against other bidders that included Rio Tinto, to gain titles to new exploration claims immediately adjacent to the Company’s Los Chapitos copper claims. The claims increase brings the Los Chapitos areas to a total of 22,571 hectares. This is the second increase in claims by Camino in the last year. Rio Tinto also had the winning bid for part of the auction and increased their claim position next to Camino.

The first new claim block 59 is located to the northwest, connecting Camino’s claims and Rio Tinto’s claims, and follows the extension of a major fault structure called La Estancia. The La Estancia fault has been mapped on Camino’s existing Los Chapitos claim to extend over 12 km in a northwest direction.

The second new claim block 54 extends Camino’s claims immediately to the north, adjacent to the existing Los Chapitos claims near the Diana prospect. The claim block is located between two major regional faults, the Rumi Puka fault that extends over 10 km over Los Chapitos claims in the north-south direction, and the Pochco fault that extends over 8.5 km in the east-west direction.

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program.

In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy.

