Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project advances closer to production, Ontario

Canada Nickel Company Inc. [TSXV: CNC; OTCQX International: CNIKF] reported that the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has determined that the impact statement for thew company’s Crawford nickel sulphide project, northern Ontario, meets the necessary accessibility and formatting requirements and contains sufficient information to proceed into its next phase through a technical review and public comment period.

The IAAC’s decision marks a key milestone in the development of the Crawford nickel sulphide project, paving the way for further technical assessments and engagement. The 60-day public comment period on the summary of the impact statement began yesterday, December 9, 2024, and will close on February 7, 2025.

“We are pleased that the IAAC has confirmed the adequacy of our impact statement, a testament to the comprehensive regulatory compliance and transparency efforts of both our team and the IAAC,” said Mark Selby, chief executive officer of Canada Nickel.

“This milestone is more than just a regulatory checkbox,” continued Selby. “It is another step forward in the journey for the Crawford nickel sulphide project from exploration to production. It is a testament to our team’s efforts that this has been the only mining project in Canada to reach this stage under the 2019 Impact Assessment Act.”

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric-vehicle and stainless-steel markets.

Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100%-owned, flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

