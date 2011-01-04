Canada Silver drills 0.89% NiEq over 5.80 metres at Graal, Quebec

Share this article

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. [CCW-TSXV; CCWOF-OTCQB; 4T9B-FSE] reported the latest exploration results at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

Drilling highlights include drill hole NRC-22-26 that intersected 5.80 metres of massive to disseminated sulphides with assay results grading 0.89% nickel equivalent (NiEq), 0.57% nickel, 0.41% copper, and 0.08% cobalt from 135.00 to 140.80 metres.

Select assays within the composite graded up to 1.45% NiEq, 1.05% Ni, 0.43% Cu, and 0.11% Co over 1.00 metre from 139.10 to 140.10 metres. An additional intersection further down the hole from 148.80 to 159.30 metres graded 0.19% NiEq, 0.10% Ni, 0.13% Cu, and 0.02% Co.

The drill hole is located approximately 100 metres from drill hole NRC-22-24 where the company intersected 1.20% NiEq, 0.72% Ni, 0.86% Cu, and 0.09% Co over 9.30 metres from 142.80 to 152.10 metres.

These two drill holes are located approximately 5km southeast from the area where the massive sulphides were first discovered in 2021. The current drill campaign is still on-going and has been designed to test high-priority anomalies discovered from the most recent geophysical surveys.

Matt Halliday, P.Geo., President, and COO, stated: “We’re happy to finally receive all the pending assays from the previous drill campaign. This will allow us to move forward with the Technical Report for this property. Almost every drill hole has intersected disseminated to massive sulphides with nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. We will continue exploration at Graal and plan to determine the extent of this nickel-copper-cobalt deposit.

“This property aligns with our vision of being an important supplier of battery metals for the EV market, and we are excited to see it develop.” The 6,113-hectare Graal property is one of 14 properties recently acquired in northern Quebec covering 31,201 hectares that are prospective for EV battery metals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt. The drill program is currently being managed by Laurentia Exploration in association with GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of northern Ontario. The company has completed a 60,000-metre drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the company published the region’s first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 g/t un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 metres.

The company also has 14 battery metals properties in northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 10,000-metre drill program on the Graal property and an airborne VTEM geophysical survey is being conducted at it Lowney-Lac Edouard property; and the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle’s high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt’s flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 km2 Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. There is underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations).





Share this article