Canadian Critical Minerals drills 0.43% CuEq over 247 metres at Thierry Mine, Ontario

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. [CCMI-TSXV; RIINF-OTCQB] reported assay results from the first two drill holes of a seven-hole, 2,600-metre exploration program that was completed at the Thierry mine project near Pickle Lake, northern Ontario, in July, 2023. Assay results for the remaining five holes are pending.

Early highlights of the July 2023, program are as follows: CCM-23-51 intersected 106 metres of 0.539% Copper Equivalent (CuEq) mineralization (including 23.2 metres of 0.875% CuEq mineralization) within continuous sulphide mineralization which started at surface and extended 248 metres down the hole, grading 0.438% CuEq.

CCM-23-52 intersected 31.2 metres of 0.677% CuEq mineralization and 22.8 metres of 0.670% CuEq mineralization within continuous sulphide mineralization which started at surface and continued for 243.9 metres down the hole, grading at 0.382% CuEq.

Each hole intersected continuous zones of sulphide mineralization from surface and continued for more than 240m down the hole. The holes were drilled at a 45 degree dip to intersect mineralized lenses dipping at 50 degrees to the north, thereby representing intercepts of approximate true width.

The 2023 summer program was designed to focus on expanding upon the K1-1 deposit, which is a large tonnage, near surface deposit located approximately 3 km east of the past-producing Thierry Mine. The K1-1 deposit has a current Inferred Mineral Resource within an optimized Whittle pit shell consisting of the following: 53,614,000 tonnes grading 0.38% Cu, 0.10% Ni, 1.8 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.05 g/t Pt and 0.14 g/t Pd at a NSR of C$12/tonne.

Ian Berzins, president and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to see positive assay results from our initial drilling program at the Thierry Mine project with specific focus on the K1-1 deposit. We believe there is significant potential to expand upon the current Inferred Resource at K1-1.”

Canadian Critical Minerals is primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI’s main asset is the 100%-owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI’s latest acquisition is the 100%-owned Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

