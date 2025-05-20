Canadian Gold Resources prepares for bulk sampling at Lac Arsenault Project, Quebec

Share this article

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. [TSXV: CAN] has finalized the bulk sample extraction schematics and procedures for a bulk sampling program at its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Gold Project, located in the Gaspé region of eastern Quebec.

The extraction schematics and procedures outline the removal of mineralized material from surface at two key targets on the property: the Mersereau Vein and the Baker Vein.

The planned bulk sample is designed to confirm grade continuity, assess metallurgical recoveries, and provide critical technical and economic data to guide the next phase of development. All extracted material will be processed at an off-site toll milling facility, and proceeds from any gold recovered will be used to support ongoing exploration, corporate growth initiatives, and potential dividends to shareholders.

The company is currently awaiting approvals from the Government of Quebec to permit the execution of the bulk sample extraction as outlined in the finalized schematics. Canadian Gold is actively engaged with regulators to ensure all requirements are met efficiently and responsibly.

The company also has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit.

The initial term of the agreement is for 365 days, starting on May 20, 2025, and may be renewed by mutual written agreement. At the start of each 90-day period, 1000903966 Ontario Inc. will be paid CAD$37,500 plus applicable taxes. Subject to the digital marketing budget, quarterly payments may be accelerated by mutual agreement without changing the total compensation during the one-year engagement period.

Canadian Gold’s flagship Lac Arsenault Project, located in Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula, targets high-grade, vein-hosted gold systems with strong surface and subsurface indicators of economic mineralization.

