Canadian Gold starts Phase 4 drilling at Tartan mine, Manitoba

Share this article

Canadian Gold Corp. [TSXV: CGC] has begun its Phase 4 drill program at the Tartan mine located near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Phase 4 exploration program: The company’s phase 4 drill program will look to build upon the success of the previous phases that have significantly expanded the mineralization at depth since the 2017 resource estimate. The drill program will target four key areas.

Western extension and infill between 375 and 600 metres – To advance the current resource estimate at the main zone, six holes are planned to test the western flank and infill large gaps between drill holes at depths ranging from 375 to 600 metres below surface. The objective of these holes will be to increase the total number of ounces per vertical metre, convert ounces to the measured and indicated categories and expand the inferred resources further west.

Continue to define the western flank of the main zone below the previous resource estimate – Drilling during Phase 3 successfully intersected high-grade gold along this western flank from 700 to 850 metres below surface. Drill results from Phase 3 included 7.3 g/t gold over 7.0 metres, 7.2 g/t gold over 5.7 metres and 7.8 g/t gold over 4.0 metres.

Deeper exploration with limited drilling – To date, limited deeper drilling at the main zone has successfully intersected some of the best results in the project’s history, including 4.2 g/t gold over 53.7 metres. Canadian Gold has been analyzing this zone and evaluating technical strategies in order to produce similar results, and accordingly, two holes are planned for this zone, located within the deeper part of the main zone.

Deeper extension of south zone – Two holes are planned for the south zone below 300 metres, with the objective of identifying the potential deeper extension.

Canadian Gold’s objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past-producing Tartan mine. The historical Tartan mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 ounces of gold (1.18 million tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 ounces of gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold).

The company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada’s largest gold mines and development projects, specifically the Canadian Malartic mine (Quebec), the Hemlo mine (Ontario) and the Hammond Reef project (Ontario). The company is 35% owned by Robert McEwen, founder and CEO of Goldcorp, and is chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.

Share this article