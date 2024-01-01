Canagold Resources posts antimony mineral resource estimate for New Polaris Gold Project, British Columbia

7 hours ago Staff Writer
Canagold Resources Ltd. [TSX: CCM; OTC-QB: CRCUF; FSE: CANA] reported a Mineral Resource Update for New Polaris Gold Project, northwestern British Columbia, that quantifies the antimony metal contained within the current gold resource.

The current gold resource includes 5,630 tonnes of antimony metal within the base case indicated gold resource, and 1,195 tonnes of antimony metal within the base case inferred gold resource. Indicated resources stand at 859,989 tonnes of 0.65% antimony. Inferred resources are 99.581 tonnes of 1.20% antimony.

“We are thrilled to incorporate a substantial antimony resource alongside our high-grade gold deposits at the New Polaris project,” said Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Canagold. “Past metallurgical testing has shown excellent antimony recovery rates within the New Polaris concentrate, highlighting its potential to enhance future revenue streams. With New Polaris at an advanced stage of development, Canagold is strategically positioned as a leading Canadian company ready to play a key role in strengthening Canada’s critical mineral supply.”

In 2025, further analysis of the antimony resource and expansion potential will take place, accompanied by additional metallurgical testing, aimed at establishing the best processing methods for producing a commercially viable antimony product.

Canagold remains committed to exploring ways to maximize the potential of its New Polaris asset as a source of both gold and antimony, aiming to enhance the project’s overall value while contributing to the increasing demand for critical minerals.

Canagold Resources is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages.


