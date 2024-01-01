CanAlaska Uranium commences summer drill program at West McArthur Joint Venture, Saskatchewan

Share this article

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF; FSE: DH7] reported the start of the summer drill program as part of the $12.5 million 2025 exploration program on the West McArthur Joint Venture project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The 2025 West McArthur summer program will focus on continued step-outs from the Pike Zone to evaluate for additional zones of uranium mineralization. Crews have mobilized to the project site and drilling has begun at Pike Zone. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corp. [TSXV: CCO; NYSE: CCJ], is operated by CanAlaska that holds an 85.97% ownership in the project. CanAlaska is sole-funding the 2025 West McArthur program and will further increase its majority ownership in the Project as a result.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, commented, “Following a very successful winter drilling program at Pike Zone, the CanAlaska team is looking forward to getting back on the ground to advance this high-grade uranium discovery. The main focus will be on extending the known unconformity-associated high-grade uranium footprint in both directions along the unconformity target area. Late in the winter program the team stepped out on the target to the west and successfully intersected significant uranium mineralization similar to that observed immediately adjacent to the high-grade intersected in other areas of Pike Zone.

“The unconformity target remains completely open for 1,000 metres to the west and 600 metres to the east. With long-term contract uranium prices stabilized and a uranium spot price market showing signs of movement upward, it is my firm belief we are on the cusp of another uplift in the uranium market which will make delivery of our drilling results timely through the summer and fall of 2025.”

The 2025 summer drill program on the West McArthur project will have three drills working to achieve an estimated 15 to 20 additional unconformity target intersections. The drill rigs will be focused on continued step outs along strike to evaluate for additional zones of uranium mineralization and extensions of the Pike Zone. To the west of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 1,000 metres. To the east of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 600 metres. In both directions, alteration and fault structures were intersected in the lower sandstone column above the unconformity. Select infill targets within the currently understood footprint of the Pike Zone may be completed during the summer program.

Results from recently completed drill programs indicate that the Pike Zone has a strike length of uranium mineralization along the unconformity target area of approximately 250 metres that remains open in all directions. Within that footprint, multiple drill fences outline a 130-metre-long high-grade pod of uranium mineralization. During the recently completed winter drill program, significant uranium intersections were returned, including WMA079-01 which intersected 8.3 metres at 24.82% eU 3 O 8 , including 5.5 metres at 37.09% eU 3 O 8 , and WMA074-04 which intersected 17.6 metres at 9.10% eU 3 O 8 , including 15.0 metres at 10.53% eU 3 O 8 .

Importantly, the company advanced step-out drilling along the C10S Corridor to the west of the Pike Zone, intersecting additional high-grade uranium and extending the known footprint of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization 50 metres west of the previously understood mineralization footprint. Results from the recently completed drill programs indicate that the strong hydrothermal mineralizing system remains open in both directions along the C10S corridor and highlights the potential for additional mineralized pods along strike.

The company expects to complete the summer portion of the 2025 exploration program in September. Assay results for the drill holes completed during the winter 2025 exploration program are pending.

During active exploration programs drillholes are radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole GeoVista NGRS and TGGS (Triple GM) gamma probes which collect continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades (eU 3 O 8 ) are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by CanAlaska prior to disclosure.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

With a project generator model, CanAlaska has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential.

The company recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction.

Share this article