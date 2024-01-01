CanAlaska Uranium completes winter drill program at Cree East Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF; FSE: DH7] reported the successful completion of the winter drill program on the Cree East Project in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

The program, which was the first on the project in over a decade, focused on a series of new high-priority targets identified based on the results of historical drilling and re-interpreted geophysical surveys in Target Area B. During the program, the company successfully tested the targeted graphitic stratigraphy and intersected associated basement and sandstone hydrothermal alteration, re-activated semi-brittle basement and sandstone faults, and elevated radiometry within the graphitic fault zones.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, commented, “The first drilling in over a decade on this very large project located just west of the Key Lake mill has substantially upgraded one of the main target areas by intersecting related alteration, faults, and elevated radiometry. In many ways, the Cree East project is revealing a potential deposit fingerprint that is commonly observed near significant uranium mineralization in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Early results from this modest drilling program have been highly encouraging and the CanAlaska team is looking forward to future drilling programs to advance this project toward discovery.”

The 2025 winter drill program on the Cree East project is now complete. The program consisted of seven diamond drill holes, five of which intersected the unconformity target horizon, for a total of 3,339 metres. Two drillholes were lost due to technical issues. All of the drillholes were completed in Target Area B due to encouraging results as the program progressed.

Drill program results are highlighted by CRE094 which intersected extensive hydrothermal alteration consisting of strong bleaching, limonite, clay, and sooty pyrite in the lower sandstone column. In the basement of CRE094, a broad graphitic pelite interval was intersected that contained multiple fault intervals associated with bleaching, chlorite alteration, and localized elevated radiometry ranging from 10-40 cm in width and 100-300 cps. In addition, multiple drillholes contained broad sandstone fault intervals characterized by broken, blocky, and faulted core with associated strong bleaching, clay, and sooty pyrite alteration.

The 2025 drilling program successfully intersected graphitic host rocks showing evidence of post-Athabasca structural reactivation events, hydrothermal alteration, and elevated radioactivity. In the lower sandstone column, the company also identified significant structure and hydrothermal alteration, now defined over approximately 450 metres of strike length.

These features are commonly associated with basement-hosted uranium deposits. Results of the first drill program in over a decade on the Cree East project indicate evidence of potential uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids moving through Target Area B.

Assay results for the drill holes completed during the winter 2025 exploration program are pending.

The Cree East Project is located approximately 35 km west-northwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill complex. The project is 100%-owned by CanAlaska and work is being sole-funded by Nexus Uranium Corp. [CSE: NEXU; OTCQB: GIDMF; FRA: 3H1] under an option earn-in agreement with the company.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential.

The company recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery.

Share this article