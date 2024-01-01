CanAlaska Uranium completes winter drill program at West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF; FSE: DH7] reported that it has completed the winter drill program on the Pike Zone at the West McArthur Project, Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan.

During the program, the company significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Pike Zone in the gap area, highlighted by the best drillhole to date on the project, WMA079-01, which intersected 8.3 metres at 24.82% eU 3 O 8 , including 5.5 metres at 37.09% eU 3 O 8 at the unconformity. In addition, the high-grade core of the Pike Zone was expanded to the west and east along strike, most notably in previously reported drill hole WMA076-01 which intersected 14.5 metres at 12.20% eU 3 O 8 , including 5.0 metres at 34.38% eU 3 O 8 at the unconformity.

Importantly, the company advanced step-out drilling along the C10S corridor to the west of the Pike Zone, intersecting additional high-grade uranium, extending the known footprint of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization to approximately 250 metres, which remains completely open.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, commented, “Encouraging drill results continue to come from CanAlaska’s high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery on the West McArthur Joint Venture project. This winter, the CanAlaska team has delivered two of the best drillholes to date at Pike Zone, highlighted most recently in drillhole WMA079-01. In addition, the winter drill program has infilled and proven continuity of high-grade uranium mineralization in the centre part of the zone and extended unconformity mineralization to at least 250 metres continuous strike length which remains open in both directions. Results from the winter program are exceptional and provide tantalizing early drill targets for the planned summer drill program starting in June. As in the winter, the CanAlaska team will be focused on definition and expansion of this new high-grade uranium discovery located just 20 km from the giant tier 1 McArthur River uranium mine.”

The completed 2025 winter drill program on the West McArthur project consisted of 29 unconformity tests, 22 of which contained uranium mineralization. The primary objective of the winter program was continued expansion and delineation of the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery in three main target areas.

During the program, the company significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Pike Zone in the gap area where two previously interpreted high-grade pods are now confirmed to be connected with additional high-grade uranium mineralization.

Near the completion of the winter drill season, the company advanced step-out drilling along the C10S corridor to the west of the Pike Zone, intersecting additional high-grade unconformity associated uranium along L70W, representing a 50-metre step-out to the west of the previously understood mineralization footprint. Drillholes in this target area, highlighted by WMA095 which intersected 3.4 metres at 1.77% eU 3 O 8 , including 2.0 metres at 2.36% eU 3 O 8 , indicate that the hydrothermal mineralizing system remains open to the west along the C10S corridor and highlights the potential for additional mineralized pods along strike.

Combined with the results from recently completed drill programs, uranium mineralization has now been intersected over a total strike length of approximately 250 metres at the unconformity. Within that footprint, multiple drill fences outline a 130-metre long high-grade pod, with additional uranium mineralization continuing along strike to the east and west. Uranium mineralization remains open along strike in both directions.

As part of the 2025 exploration program, the company has completed a ground-based electromagnetic survey to investigate the extension of the C10S corridor toward the southwestern property boundary. Historical EM coverage is being replaced with modern Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetics, utilizing the same survey design that led to the initial discovery of the Pike Zone. Along trend to the northeast, the C10 corridor is host to CanAlaska’s 42 Zone discovery, as well as Cameco and Orano’s high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit (68.1 million pounds uranium at 7.99% U 3 O 8 average grade. The 15-km-long C10 and C10S corridor are sparsely drill-tested outside of Pike Zone and 42 Zone mineralization areas on the Project. Based on the recent positive results and the proven uranium endowment of the C10 and C10S corridors, the Company believes there is significant potential for discovery of additional unconformity-related high-grade zones of mineralization.

Commencing June of 2025, the company will have three drills active on the West McArthur project to achieve an estimated 15 additional unconformity target intersections. The drill rigs will be focused on continued step-outs along the C10S corridor from the Pike Zone to evaluate for additional zones of uranium mineralization.

To the west of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 1,000 metres. To the east of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 600 metres, where alteration and a fault structure were intersected in the lower sandstone column. In addition, select infill targets within the currently understood footprint of the Pike Zone will be completed during the summer program in support of consideration of a future maiden mineral resource estimate.

Assay results for the drill holes completed during the winter 2025 exploration program are pending.

The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corp., is operated by CanAlaska that holds an 85.97% ownership in the project. CanAlaska is sole-funding the 2025 West McArthur program and will further increase its majority ownership in the Project as a result.

CanAlaska has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin and owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The company recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery and delineation.

