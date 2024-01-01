CanAlaska Uranium drilling Constellation Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7] has begun the 2025 drill program on the Constellation uranium project, Saskatchewan. The 2025 Constellation drill program will focus on newly developed high-resolution airborne geophysical targets in combination with ground prospecting results. The drill program represents the first-ever drill program on the project. The Constellation project is located in the southeastern Athabasca basin 60 km south of the Key Lake mine and mill complex and covers 11,142 hectares. The drill program is currently being sole financed by Bayridge Resources Corp. [CSE: BYRG; OTCQB: BYRRF; FSE: O0K] under an option earn-in agreement with the company.

The planned 1,100-to-1,400-metre drill program will consist of three to four drill holes testing multiple targets. Target areas have been generated based on the results from a recently completed helicopter-supported versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and ground prospecting program on the project. The VTEM survey identified and prioritized basement conductors, producing a series of high-priority drill targets. The ground prospecting program was highlighted by elevated uranium anomalies in two target areas.

The Constellation property has favourable geology for basement-hosted uranium deposits. Strong electromagnetic conductors are proven targets associated with unconformity and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in and around the Athabasca basin. The recently confirmed VTEM conductors on the Constellation project have never been drill tested. The company believes the competency contrast of the electromagnetic conductors against the large rigid Archean granite inlier on the project creates the potential for post-Athabasca structural reactivation. This structural reactivation can create important conduits for the movement of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids that interact with graphitic structural zones, which may lead to favourable traps and the potential for uranium deposition.

CanAlaska CEO Cory Belyk commented: “The Constellation project is a product of CanAlaska’s ongoing project generator efforts. This project was staked in an area with geological attributes considered important for significant uranium deposition similar to Cameco’s Eagle Point mine and NexGen’s Arrow deposits. I look forward to results from the first drill holes ever completed on this project that is very strategically located just 60 km south of the Key Lake mill.”

The Constellation project is currently being sole financed by Bayridge Resources under an option earn-in agreement with the company that could see up to $5 million worth of exploration expenditures completed on the project.

Target area A: Prospecting and mapping results within target area A highlight a priority trend that contains multiple samples with elevated uranium concentrations correlating with mapped structural trends. The maximum uranium value within this trend was 52.5 parts per million (ppm) and is hosted in pegmatites conformable to the regional structural fabric.

Target area B: Prospecting and mapping results within target area B are highlighted by the highest uranium concentration from the prospecting program on the project with a value of 488 ppm. The host rock within this target area consists primarily of psammitic to pelitic gneisses exhibiting pervasive hematite alteration that is locally associated with thin quartz bands. The gneisses, conformable to the regional structural trend, were intruded by a radiometrically elevated granite intrusion. The prospecting results within this target area directly overlie an interpreted VTEM (versatile time-domain electromagnetic) conductor.

All rock-chip samples were delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (SRC) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in secure containment for preparation, processing and multielement analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF, NHO3 and HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3 and HCl) and boron by fusion. Geochemical grab samples were collected from outcrops or subcrop and assigned to geostations. The SRC is an analytical laboratory certified by ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and the Standards Council of Canada.

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca basin. Canalaska owns numerous uranium properties, totalling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The company has recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion, with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike zone.

Fully financed for the coming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction. The company has the right team in place with a record of discovery and projects that are located next to critical mine and mill infrastructure.

