CanAlaska Uranium posts up to 85.4% U3O8 at Pike Zone, West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. [TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF; FSE: DH7] report that it has received geochemical assay results from the winter 2025 drill program completed on the Pike Zone at the West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan.

During the winter program, the company significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Pike Zone and geochemical assay results confirm the best drillholes to date on the project, including composited intervals in WMA079-01 which intersected 8.6 metres at 34.59% U 3 O 8 , including 5.5 metres at 53.90% U 3 O 8 at the unconformity and WMA076-01 which intersected 14.8 metres at 14.71% U 3 O 8 , including 5.4 metres at 39.67% U 3 O 8 at the unconformity.

Importantly, the company advanced step-out drilling along the C10S corridor to the west of the Pike Zone, where geochemical assays confirm high-grade uranium in WMA095 which intersected 3.5 metres at 1.37% U 3 O 8 , including 1.0 metre at 3.16% U 3 O 8 at the unconformity, extending the known strike length of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization to approximately 250 metres.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, commented, “Pike Zone continues to deliver exceptional uranium grades in assay. The geochemical results from the winter exploration program confirm the very high-grade nature of the mineralization at Pike Zone with uranium grades up to 85.4% U 3 O 8 returned. With continuous mineralization now successfully extended to 250 metres at the unconformity and open in all directions, I look forward to ongoing and future extension-focused drilling programs. Uranium market fundamentals are rock-solid and with reserve depletion at current tier-1 producing assets ongoing, the time is now for new high-grade uranium discoveries like Pike Zone to come to the forefront.”

The 2025 winter drill program on the West McArthur project consisted of 29 unconformity tests at the Pike Zone, 22 of which contained uranium mineralization. The results of the winter drill program, combined with the results from recently completed drill programs, indicate that the Pike Zone has a strike length of uranium mineralization along the unconformity target area of approximately 250 metres and remains open in all directions.

Within that footprint, multiple drill fences outline a 130-metre-long high-grade pod of uranium mineralization. Importantly, during the winter drill program, the Company advanced step out drilling along the C10S Corridor to the west of the Pike Zone, intersecting additional high-grade uranium and extending the known footprint of unconformity-associated uranium mineralization 50 metres west of the previously understood mineralization footprint. Results from the recently completed drill programs indicate that the strong hydrothermal mineralizing system remains open in both directions along the C10S corridor and highlights the potential for additional mineralized high-grade pods along strike. The assay results received from the winter program confirm the high-grade radiometric equivalent grades previously reported on the project.

Thirteen drillholes were completed in the gap target area during the winter exploration program to confirm connectivity between two previously interpreted high-grade pods, 12 of which contained uranium mineralization

Nine drillholes were completed in the eastern extension target area during the winter exploration program to attempt to expand uranium mineralization to the east of the high-grade pod, six of which contained uranium mineralization.

Four drillholes were completed in the western extension target area during the winter exploration program in an attempt to expand uranium mineralization to the west of the high-grade pod, two of which contained uranium mineralization.

Three drillholes were completed in the western step-out target area during the winter exploration program in an attempt to define additional unconformity-associated uranium mineralization along strike to the west along the C10S corridor. Two drillholes contained significant uranium mineralization confirming the theory that uranium mineralization continues to the west of Pike Zone.

The 2025 summer drill program on the West McArthur project is currently ongoing, with three drills working to achieve an estimated 15 to 20 additional unconformity target intersections in 2025. The drill rigs are focused on continued step-outs along strike to evaluate for additional zones of uranium mineralization and extensions of the Pike Zone. To the west of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 1,000 metres. East of the Pike Zone, the unconformity target area remains untested for approximately 600 metres. In both directions, alteration and fault structures were intersected in the lower sandstone column above the unconformity. Select infill targets within the currently understood footprint of the Pike Zone may be completed during the summer program. The company expects to complete the summer portion of the 2025 exploration program in September.

The Pike Zone discovery is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, 20 km to the west of Cameco’s McArthur River mine site. The West McArthur project, a Joint Venture with Cameco Corp., is operated by CanAlaska that holds an 85.97% ownership in the Project. CanAlaska is sole-funding the 2025 West McArthur program and will further increase its majority ownership in the Project as a result.

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. With a project generator model, the company has built a large portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The Company has recently concentrated on the West McArthur high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery and delineation.

