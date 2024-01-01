Canterra Minerals drills 4.07% CuEq over 4.20 metres 800 metres northeast of Buchans Lundberg Deposit; Phase 2 drilling underway, Newfoundland

Share this article

Canterra Minerals Corp. [TSXV: CTM; OTCQB: CTMCF; FSE: DXZB] reported three additional drill holes which returned high-grade drill results from its flagship Buchans Project in Newfoundland’s Central Mining District, where the company is advancing a fully funded, 10,000-metre drill program. The latest holes at the Pumphouse target intersected high-grade copper and base metal mineralization 800 metres northeast of Canterra’s Buchans Lundberg Deposit and the past producing Buchans Mine, further demonstrating the area’s potential to host multiple high-grade mineralized zones.

Following this success, Phase II drilling has commenced. This next phase will test high-priority geophysical anomalies identified by a recent 3D IP survey, targeting potential new zones of high-grade sulphide mineralization across the broader project area. The project includes the world-renowned past producing Buchans mine and is situated just 50 km north of Equinox Gold’s Valentine Gold Mine and 34 km northwest of Teck’s past producing Duck Pond Mine.

Drill Highlights at the Pumphouse Target: 4.07% CuEq over 4.20 m, including 12.04% CuEq over 1.20 m (drillhole H-25-3536, from 297 m depth); 6.66% CuEq over 2.35 m, including 11.48% CuEq over 1.05 m (H-25-3534, from 294 m depth) and 6.35% CuEq over 0.26 m, (H-25-3535, from 333m depth).

These intercepts confirm high-grade Buchans-style massive sulphide mineralization, with significant copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold values. Importantly, all three holes hit mineralization, supporting Pumphouse as a near-term target for resource expansion and its potential to quickly add high-grade mineralization to the resource base.

Chris Pennimpede, President and CEO, commented: “Our first priority after acquiring the historic Buchans mine and property was to drill for high-grade classic Buchans-style massive sulphides and that’s exactly what we’ve hit. These results at Pumphouse set the tone for more high-grade discoveries in Phase II, where we’ll test the new targets generated from our deep-looking geophysics. With a large land position in one of Canada’s best VMS districts, we’re confident this is just the beginning.”

The holes were designed to test the continuity of the Pumphouse mineralization, which appears to vary in thickness due to subsidiary faulting within the target area. Results confirm that the Pumphouse Target is structurally bound by major features in both the hanging wall and footwall, with the zone remaining open and untested down plunge to the northwest—a priority for future drilling.

Phase II Drilling: Two new drill targets have been generated from the first results of the 3DIP Array surveys and are currently being drilled, while the results of the remaining two-thirds of the survey are pending: Oriental Area: Drilling is targeting a 3DIP anomaly occurring at less than 200 m depth, ~200 m northwest of the former Oriental Mine (historical production – 3.3 million tonnes at 1.47% Cu, 14.18% Zn, 7.90% Pb, 154.0 g/t Ag & 1.96 g/t Au.

Sandfill Area: Drilling is targeting a 3DIP anomaly occurring at a depth less than 250 m, ~600 m northwest of the Sandfill transported breccia sulphide prospect.

Approximately 8,000 metres of drilling will be dedicated to testing new 3DIP targets across the Project, seeking high-grade orebodies comparable to those that established Buchans as one of the world’s highest grade VMS camps.

Canterra’s Buchans Project spans 95 km² near the town of Buchans and hosts both the world-renowned, past-producing Buchans Mine and the undeveloped Lundberg deposit. The historic Buchans Mine, operated by Asarco from 1928 to 1984 and, was one of the world’s highest-grade VMS base metal mines of its time. Adjacent to this legacy, the Lundberg deposit represents a significant undeveloped resource, characterized by near-surface stockwork sulphide mineralization well-suited for open-pit development in a proven mining district.

Canterra’s projects include six mineral deposits located in close proximity to the past-producing Buchans Mine and Teck Resources’ Duck Pond Mine, which collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra’s deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.

Canterra’s gold projects are located on-trend of Equinox Gold’s Valentine mine currently under construction and cover a ~60 km extension of the same structural corridor that hosts mineralization within Equinox Gold’s mine project. Past drilling by Canterra and others within the company’s gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic-style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

Share this article