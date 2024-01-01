Cantex confirms strike extended at North Rackla, Yukon

Share this article

Cantex Mine Development Corp. [TSXV-CD; OTCQB-CTXDF] reported a substantial extension of the drill confirmed strike length of the Massive Sulphide Zone at the North Rackla Project, Yukon Territory.

Cantex drilling has extended the Main Zone mineralization strike length by 250 metres to 2.6 km. This is a substantial increase.

Since restarting work in late August, Cantex has completed eight drill holes at the Discovery Sector of the Main Zone. Every hole has intersected the expected silver-lead-zinc +/- germanium mineralization. Consistent with previous drilling in this Sector the geologists logging the core report seeing up to 3% chalcopyrite (a copper sulphide) in the mineralized zones suggesting that this portion of the Main Zone may in fact be near the central feeder of the mineralization. If this is the case the mineralization has the potential to have significant additional strike extent to the northeast.

Drilling continues at the Discovery Sector of the Main Zone with two drills.

Cantex has made a significant extension to the Main Zone mineralization. The Zone has now been drill confirmed over a strike length of 2.6 km and to a depth of over 700 metres. The mineralization remains open along strike and to depth.

Cantex is focused on its 100%-owned, 20,000-hectare North Rackla Project located 150 km northeast of the town of Mayo in the Yukon Territory, Canada where high-grade massive sulphide mineralization has been discovered.

Over 60,000 metres of drilling has defined high-grade silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization over 2.6 km of strike length and 700 metres depth. Mineralization remains open along strike and to depth. The company is led by Dr Charles Fipke, C.M., the founder of Ekati, Canada’s first diamond mine.

