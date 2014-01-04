Cantex drills 8.34% Pb-Zn, 20.46 g/t silver over 23.5 metres at North Rackla, Yukon

Share this article

Cantex Mine Development Corp. [CD-TSXV] provided an update on drilling of the Main zone at its 100%-owned, 14,077-hectare North Rackla claim block, Yukon.

Drilling has confirmed the strike extension of mineralization to northeast along Main Zone. Cantex reported results from a further five drill holes from its 2022 drill program at the Main Zone of the North Rackla project. These holes, drilled in the Discovery Sector, extended the Main Zone mineralization 150 metres further to the northeast than had been previously identified, bringing the Main Zone strike length to 2,300 metres.

Hole YKDD22-246 was drilled from pad MZ52, a 50-metre step-out from the previous year’s drilling, and intersected 23.5 metres of 20.46 g/t silver and 8.34% combined lead and zinc. Within this intercept there were two higher grade zones, both 2.5 metres long. The first contained 44.68 g/t silver ad 19.06% combined lead and zinc. The second contained 85.32 g/t silver and 24.72% combined lead and zinc.

Holes YKDD22-250, YKDD22-255 and YKDD22-257 were drilled from pad MZ53A, a 100-metre step-out from the drilling in 2021.

Hole YKDD22-254 was drilled from pad MZ54A, a 150 metre step out from the drilling in 2021. It intersected several zones of mineralization including a 12.7-metre zone within which 1.5 metres contained 75.33 g/t silver and 24.21% combined lead and zinc.

During 2022 the company drilled 13,187 metres in 62 holes. Results are awaited from 46 holes and will be released when received.

