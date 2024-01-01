Cantex posts germanium assays from North Rackla Project, Yukon

Share this article

Cantex Mine Development Corp. [TSXV: CD; OTCQB: CTXDF] provided an update on its 100%-owned 14,077-hectare North Rackla claim block, Yukon Territory.

Cantex’s directors are pleased to report bulk germanium results from the 2024 drilling program. Germanium analyses were completed on all intercepts with elevated silver-lead-zinc analyses.

The 180 g/t germanium was in a 2.53-metre intercept in hole YKDD24-320 which also contained 93 g/t silver, 11.43% lead and 32.68% zinc. It was within a larger 6.09-metre mineralized zone which contained 98 g/t germanium, 53 g/t silver, 6.01% lead and 19.47% zinc.

Hole YKDD24-315 had a high-grade intercept of 9 metres of 171 g/t germanium with 96 g/t silver, 5.27% lead and 28.81% zinc. This was within a 15-metre interval containing 117 g/t germanium, 62 g/t silver, 3.49% lead and 19.38% zinc.

After announcing in August 2023 that it would be restricting exports of germanium, the Chinese government announced in December of 2024 that it would be banning all exports of germanium to the US. As China produces and refines the majority of the world’s germanium, this leaves the West in need of alternative sources to reliably supply this critical metal, which is used in computer chips, solar panels, fiber optics and military applications such as night vision optics, etc. This western source has yet to be developed.

The impact of this ban is both financial and strategic. The fact that China has banned the export of germanium highlights the need for consumers like the United States to secure sources of this critical mineral that are both safe and reliable. The United States Geological Survey has recently published a report on germanium and gallium that quantifies the potential disruption to the US economy.

More importantly is an inadequate germanium supply will prevent the United States from manufacturing the quantities of advanced weapon systems needed to keep pace with its global adversaries. The ability to deter an adversary from taking action is dependent on the US having an adequate armaments stockpile. Without access to germanium, weapons manufacture will decrease, resulting in an increased risk of conflict.

The germanium price was stable for some time; however, since restrictions were announced the price has increased substantially and is presently US $2.29 per gram.

Cantex is pleased to continue to see elevated germanium contents within the silver-lead-zinc mineralization at the Massive Sulphide Project.

