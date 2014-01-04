Capitan Mining drills 224.3 g/t AgEq over 16.8 metres at Cruz de Plata, Mexico

Share this article

Capitan Mining Inc. [CAPT-TSXV] reported final drill assays for five drill holes from the summer 2022 drill program at the Jesus Maria high-grade silver zone, located at the Cruz de Plata project in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights: Hole 22-JMRC-22 intersected 16.8 metres of 224.3 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent), including 3.0 metres of 978.7 g/t AgEq, which includes 1.5 metres of 1,532.8 g/t AgEq, at the Gully Fault zone.

Hole 22-JMRC-14: intersected 4.6 metres of 236.98 g/t AgEq, including 1.5 metres of 624.8 g/t AgEq, at the main Jesus Maria vein. Hole 22-JMRC-15 intersected 15.2 metres of 101.46 g/t AgEq, including 1.5 metres of 475.45 g/t AgEq at the main Jesus Maria vein.

An airborne geophysical program is set to commence shortly and will cover the recently consolidated property package. Results from this survey will help with drill target analysis and prioritization Assays are pending for six additional RC drill holes from the 2022 winter drill program, including 2 for the Jesus Maria area and 4 for the San Rafael zone

All holes reported are part of the 3,100 metres, 13 hole summer 2022 drill program, which focused on the expansion and delineation of the Jesus Maria high-grade silver zone.

All 13 drillholes were successful in defining and expanding the Jesus Maria high-grade silver zone along strike and at depth, with strategic infill holes targeting the Gully Fault- Jesus Maria Vein intersection, where very high silver grades were previously reported.

The Jesus Maria (JM) Silver Zone is located approximately 280 metres to the northeast of the Capitan’s Oxide Gold deposit on its 100%-owned Cruz de Plata Project. It has been traced by surface trenching and diamond drilling over a strike length of 750 metres and to a depth of 150 metres, with the majority of drilling focused over 250 metres strike length and less than 100 metres below surface.

The Jesus Maria Silver Zone has a long mining history going back to the late 1800s, when the Penoles Mining company constructed several shafts and drifts to exploit the high-grade silver veins in the area. In recent years, work programs conducted by previous operators has demonstrated significant potential at the Jesus Maria silver deposit. The work to date has identified two distinct styles of silver mineralization:high-grade silver polymetallic veins (Silver gold lead-Zinc) and high-grade silver with gold veins.

Since acquiring 100% of the Cruz de Plata project in September 2020, Capitan Mining has significantly expanded the footprint of the Jesus Maria mineralization along strike and at depth to both the east and west. Drilling has also further defined and expanded the Gully Fault zone which is spatially associated with the Jesus Maria Vein.





