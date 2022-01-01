Capitan Mining drills 332 g/t AgEq over 16.8 metres at Cruz de Plata, Mexico

Share this article

Capitan Mining Inc. [CAPT-TSXV; CAPTF-OTC] reported continued exploration results from five reverse circulation drill holes at the Jesus Maria silver zone, at the 100%-owned Cruz de Plata project (formerly referred to as Penoles), Durango, Mexico.

Highlights include Hole 21-JMRC-10 (Upper Zone) that returned 16.8 metres of 332 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) beginning at 22 metres from surface and included 9.1metres of 538.7 g/t AgEq including 1.5 metres of 2,406.3 g/t AgEq, the best Intersection to date at Jesus Maria.

Hole 21-JMRC-10 (Lower Zone) returned 13.7 metres of 186.3 g/t AgEq beginning at 58 metres from surface and included 7.6 metres of 308.8 g/t AgEq. Hole 21-JMRC-06 (Upper Zone) returned 13.7 metres of 146.4 g/t AgEq, including 3.0 metres of 271.45 g/t AgEq. Hole 21-JMRC-06 (Lower Zone) returned 4.6 metres of 188.9 g/t AgEq, including 1.5 metres of 448.16 g/t AgEq. Hole 21-JMRC-08 returned 1.5 metres of 349.7 g/t AgEq within 7.6 metres of 149.3 AgEq. All five drillholes being reported successfully intersected Jesus Maria style mineralization Assays are pending for 14 holes with drilling ongoing at the Cruz de Plata Project

Step-out drilling confirms continuity of Jesus Maria Silver Mineralization at Depth. Infill holes confirm continuity of high-grade mineralization. The current drilling campaign has completed 21 holes at the Jesus Maria zone. The drillholes reported herein were all step-out holes, except for hole 21-JMRC-06 and 21-JMRC-10 and were designed to extend mineralization down-dip along section, with three holes targeting the eastern portion of the Jesus Maria zone, and two targeting the west-central portion, and one targeting the high-grade shoot in the central portion of the deposit.

Capitan’s CEO, Alberto Orozco, stated, “I am very excited with the first drill results from the Jesus Maria silver zone. The grades reported have been quite impressive and have broadened the existing zones of silver mineralization at Cruz de Plata. With only 9 holes reported to date, assay results are showing excellent continuity of the Jesus Maria vein and further definition of the Gully Fault zone. We have also identified new veins and mineralized zones in the footwall of the Jesus Maria vein, which we feel, demonstrates the significant potential to expanding this compelling silver opportunity at our Cruz de Plata project.”

The Jesus Maria (JM) Silver Project is located approximately 280 metres to the northeast of the Capitan’s Oxide Gold deposit on its Cruz de Plata property. It has been traced by surface trenching and diamond drilling over a strike length of 750 metres and to a depth of 150 metres, with the majority of drilling focused over 250 metres strike length and less than 100 metres below surface.

