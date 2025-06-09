Capitan Silver signs definitive agreement to acquire land package, Durango, Mexico

Share this article

Capitan Silver Corp. [TSXV: CAPT] reported that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a strategic property package at its Cruz de Plata Project, previously announced Letter of Intent (LOI) on June 9, 2025. The newly acquired property consists of seven mineral concessions located immediately adjacent to and surrounding its Cruz de Plata silver project in Durango, Mexico.

Key Highlights: Acquisition of a 100% interest in seven mineral concessions totaling 2,171.4 hectares, directly adjacent to and surrounding the Cruz de Plata Project and increases Capitan Silver’s total land position in the district by approximately 85%; expands the surface expression of the 2.5 km silver-gold trend by to 3.7 km (additional 1.2 km to the east).

This transaction allows for the consolidation of the land package while opening up additional ground for potential infrastructure development and optimizing the project design

Capitan is acquiring the properties from Minera Fresnillo S.A. de C.V. The price of the transaction is US$4.0 million, in two installments: US$2.0 million, that was due and has been paid upon execution of the definitive agreement and US$2.0 million payable by the second anniversary of the closing. There are no royalties or share payments for this transaction.

The agreement will be submitted to the Public Registry of Mines for final approval from the authorities.

Capitan Silver is focused on advancing its Cruz de Plata silver gold project, Durango, Mexico.

