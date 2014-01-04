Carlyle Commodities drills 0.55 g/t AuEq over 613.9 metres at Newton, British Columbia

Share this article

Carlyle Commodities Corp. [CCC-CSE; CCCFF-OTCQB; BJ4-FSE] received assays from its third and final drill hole from its phase 1 drill program at its 100%-owned Newton gold-silver project near Williams Lake, central British Columbia.

The Newton project is a low-sulphide epithermal system. The system remains open in multiple directions, particularly to the west, northwest, north and at depth, within a highly prospective (24,000-hectare) land package that is workable all year-round.

Highlights from drill hole N23-091: From top of bedrock, intercepted 613.9 metres (from 18.1 – 632m) of continuous consistent well mineralized bulk tonnage mineralization grading 0.53 g/t gold, 1.93 g/t silver (0.55 g/t AuEq – gold equivalent).

Higher-grade zone intercepted approximately 18 metres (from 35-53m) from near surface grading 1.65 g/t gold, 1.83 g/t silver (1.67 g/t AuEq). Higher-grade zone intercepted approximately 33 metres (from 317-350m) grading 1.41 g/t gold, 3.44 g/t sil ver (1.45 g/t AuEq).

Further confirming the known mineralization extends well below the current inferred mineral resource depth limits, which opens up potential resource expansion. Drill holes N23-091 and N23-089 confirm the main mineralized felsic domain remains open at depth, as the bottom of the reported intervals from drill hole N23-091 and drill hole N23-089 are more than 150 metres apart.

Much of the drill hole intercepted the permeable felsic volcanic unit conducive to gold deposition which hosts most of the inferred mineral resource.

This third drill hole (drill hole N23-091) completed by Carlyle was collared 110 meters to the north of the first drill hole in the Phase 1 Drill Program (drill hole N23-089) and was drilled to test the continuity of the main mineralized felsic volcanic domain to the north from drill hole N23-089, which historically had not been adequately tested below approximately 500 metres depth.

Drill hole N23-091 totalling 764 metres has again confirmed continuity of the well mineralized main felsic volcanic domain, and that the main felsic zone extends and dips to the west, which remains open at depth and in multiple directions. It was important to test this to confirm the Newton Project system is larger than previously understood and this drill hole was successful in doing so by confirming the mineralized felsic domain is more extensive than previously known.

The Phase 1 Drill Program was a key step in confirming the Newton Project hosts numerous opportunities to potentially expand the current inferred mineral resource with highly prospective and untested zones in the immediate area surrounding the known inferred mineral resource.

The Phase 1 Drill Program results, combined with historical data on the property, assist in providing confidence that additional new near surface mineralized zones to the north, west and northwest, as well as at depth may be present. As such, the company is now finalizing plans for a phase 2 drilling strategy to test some of these potentially higher-grade, near surface zones.

Jeremy Hanson, Director and VP Exploration, stated: “We are very excited with the results from drill hole N23-091 which extends the known mineralization associated with the main felsic domain more than 150 metres along trend, and remains open. These results certainly support our understanding that the Newton Project contains numerous zones that continue to expand the deposit, and that the Newton Project may contain additional highly prospective underexplored felsic domains, which the Company intends to test in subsequent drill programs.”

Morgan Good, CEO, commented: “After complete review of Carlyle’s first drill program at the Newton Project, the company is thrilled to have confirmed such consistency and continuity of the main felsic volcanic domain to a depth below the known limits of the inferred mineral resource. Having drilled two deep drill holes and intercepting more than half a gram of gold in both gives us confidence in the Newton Project’s overall size potential. We have learned there are various higher-grade zones, some near the bottom of the known inferred mineral resource, which is rather interesting, but more notably some close to surface, which leads us to believe there may be a higher-grade zone of interest to target early in a phase 2 drill program this spring.”

The Newton Project contains a NI 43-101 Resource which utilizes optimized pit shell constraints to fulfil the requirement for “reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction”. The inferred mineral resource contains 861,400 oz of Au, and 4,678,000 oz of Ag with an average grade of 0.63 g/t Au, a cut-off of 0.25 g/t Au throughout 42,396,600 tonnes.

The Newton Project deposit remains open in multiple directions with potential for increased size, grade, and additional mineralized areas. The current inferred mineral resources occupy only approximately 7% of the area of an underling broad induced polarization anomaly.

