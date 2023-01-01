Carolina Rush drills 0.50 g/t gold over 65.95 metres at Brewer, South Carolina

Share this article

Carolina Rush Corp. [TSXV-RUSH; OTCQB-PUCCF] provided an update for the Brewer gold-copper project in South Carolina, including results from hole 20. Eight diamond drill holes that produced 2,022 metres of Brewer core were completed from October 2023, through January 2024.

Layton Croft, president and CEO, commented: “Our recent drill program had three objectives: to define and extend the mineralization beneath the former Brewer gold mine; to follow up on newly discovered mineralization in the southern Tanyard zone; and to test a geophysical target approximately 350 metres west of the former mine. We achieved all three objectives and implemented the program as planned, which gives us useful new insights into the geometry and controls of Brewer’s gold-copper mineralization. Results have been received and reported for the first three holes. Initial visuals on pending holes are promising, and we anticipate more results in coming weeks.”

Highlights: Holes 18, 19 and 20 (941 metres) were drilled under the former mine area. Hole 20 (B23C-020) intersected 65.95 metres of 0.50 g/t gold, including 29.5 metres of 0.79 g/t gold and 11.98 metres of 1.38 g/t gold and 0.11% copper, from 163.5 metres depth, extending the mineralized breccia 75 metres below the former mine in this area.

Holes 21, 22, 23 and 25 (809 metres) were drilled south of the former mine, in the Tanyard zone, following up on a new zone of gold-copper mineralization (Hole 15) discovered by Rush in 2021.

All four holes encountered strongly altered and locally mineralized lithologies that demonstrate the prospectivity of the Tanyard target area. Most notably, Hole 21 (B23C-021) intersected a ~30-metre interval of breccia-hosted mineralization from 130 metres depth, including a 9-metre-wide zone of massive sulfides, and the presence of copper sulfides.

Assays for Holes 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 are pending. Samples have been and will be submitted to ALS’s sample preparation laboratory in Twin Falls, ID, and results of gold and multi-element analyses are expected from mid-February onward.

Patrick Quigley, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, stated: “Hole 21 was the first hole following up on Hole 15, the new southern gold-copper zone we discovered in 2021 (62.40 metres of 1.03 g/t gold and 0.15% copper from 44.60 metres). This newly discovered southern Tanyard zone is located near surface and near the former mine, providing further testament to how under-explored the Brewer property is. We still have a lot to learn about this new zone, and we believe there is a lot of potential in this overlooked area.”

The recently completed drilling program commenced in October 2023 and 8 core holes were drilled for a total of 2,022 meters. Holes 18, 19 and 20 included 941 metres of the program, and were each east-directed holes testing the extension of the breccia-hosted gold+/-copper mineralization below the former Brewer open pit.

Results for these holes have been received and reported. Holes 21, 22, 23 and 25 accounted for 809 metres of the program, and all tested the Tanyard target area south of the former mine. Hole 24 was a vertical hole collared approximately 350 metres west of the former mine, and was designed to test a large chargeable and resistive geophysical anomaly. Samples collected from Holes 21 and 22 have been received by ALS laboratory, and Holes 23, 24 and 25 are at various stages of being logged, photographed, cut and sampled. All remaining samples are expected to be submitted by early February, with assay results anticipated within 4-5 weeks upon receipt by ALS.

Carolina Rush is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 km along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

