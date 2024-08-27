Cartier drills 173.6 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 11.7 g/t gold over 4.0 metres at East Cadillac, Quebec

Share this article

Cartier Resources Inc. [TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA] reported multiple high-grade gold results from the 28,000-metres drilling program (162 drill holes) at its 100%-owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.

These results follow-up on the significant VG10 intercepts previously announced August 27, 2024, where drilling returned 142.2 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 137.4 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

Highlights – VG10 Zone: Successful definition and expansion of a high-grade gold ore shoot that is approximately 50 metres wide by 175 metres along plunge and remains open at depth: 173.6 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with 40 clusters of visible gold: 12.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with two clusters of visible gold and 9.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with five clusters of visible gold.

VG9 Zone: Discovery near surface of a new high-grade gold intersection (250 m to the west of VG10): 11.7 g/t gold over 4.0 metres, including 46.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with 10 clusters of visible gold; 7.5 g/t gold over 0.6 metres with two clusters of visible gold.

VG10 South Zone: Confirmation of exploration potential on a new high-grade gold structure (50 metres south of VG10): 20.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metres; 5.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

The new five high-grade gold zones discovered over 8 km, the 12-km Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault zones remaining largely untested, the current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the PEA and the strong gold price environment offer investors an attractive investment opportunity. Furthermore, planning of a 100,000-metre drill program is currently underway to pursue exploration of the strong potential identified on the East Cadillac asset.

Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO commented, “These results are significant in that they clearly demonstrate the repetition of the high-grade gold zones to be found across the East Cadillac property,” adding, “specifically, our follow-up on the VG9 and VG10 Zones area indicate we can expect to further expand the known high-grade gold mineralization both laterally and at depth.”

The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 50 to 90% of the reported lengths.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources is an exploration company based in Val-d’Or, Québec. The company’s projects are located in Québec. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

Share this article