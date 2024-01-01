Casa Minerals conducting advanced ground IP survey at Arsenault Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Casa Minerals Inc. [TSXV: CASA; OTCQB: CASXF; FSE: 0CM] reported that it has received partial results from the 3D ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) survey recently completed at its prospective copper-silver-lead-zinc Arsenault property located in northern British Columbia, close to the Yukon-B.C. border.

The geophysical contractor employed state-of-the-art instruments with dipoles at 100-metre station spacing to dimensions of 15 metres in subsurface high density data acquisition. The survey consists of 60 km of parallel lines with 200-metre line spacing that covered approximately 12 km2 at the heart of the 96.5 km2 (37.3 sq. mile) Arsenault property. The property is located in Big Salmon geological terrain comprising volcano-sedimentary formations that elsewhere are host to important VMS and precious metals deposits.

Data acquired in the field is now being processed to present two dimensional drawings (pseudo-sections) that depict ground mass resistivity and chargeability and are being received daily. Survey lines are spaced at 200 metres and controlled by GPS.

In addition to the recent survey and other work by its own crews, Casa has a large database of similar geophysical work, geochemical surveys, geological mapping, and trenching.

An airborne VTEM survey in 2017 revealed five compelling exploration targets of low resistivity coincident with strong geochemistry in volcanic members of Big Salmon rocks. Ultimately confirmation will be with further, more-detailed surveys, trenching and drilling.

Plans to advance the Arsenault property are being finalized with an objective of entering the drilling phase.

Areas of particularly strong technical signatures will be the focus of the initial drilling campaign. The company has conducted consultations with the Teslin-Taku First Nation and has a drill permit from the provincial of British Columbia. A drill program will be with personnel accommodated in a temporary camp. All environmental and social protocols will be strictly observed.

“The 3D IP ground survey with its high resolution will help us define our future exploration at the Arsenault Project,” commented Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Casa Minerals. “I recently had the pleasure of visiting the project and seeing firsthand what has enticed previous explorers over decades. Our field crews have examined numerous rock samples that exhibit strong sulphide mineralization including some that conceptually may be related to the mysterious deep-sea “black smokers” the signature of volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. We are looking forward to seeing additional results of this sophisticated technical survey that undoubtedly will help us understand the subsurface geology without incurring significant environmental impact.”

Casa Minerals Inc. is aiming to exercise the option to acquire 75% ownership. It has fulfilled requirements of share issuance and is committed to fulfill its exploration expenditure and payment obligations which were accrued and postponed due to market conditions.

Casa Minerals is engaged in gold exploration in two prominent regions: Arizona and British Columbia, Canada. The company is involved in gold exploration on the Congress Gold Mine, a past-producing mine in Arizona. The company is also active in copper-gold exploration in British Columbia.

