Casa Minerals Receives Drill Permit for Arsenault Copper-Gold-Silver Project

Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”), is pleased to announce that it has received the exploration work permit for its Arsenault Copper-Gold-Silver VMS project, located in the Jennings River Area of northwestern BC in the traditional territory of the Teslin-Tlingit First Nation and the Taku River Tlingit First Nation.

The five-year area-based exploration permit (“the permit”) was issued by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. The permit allows the Company to perform 80 line kilometers of ground geophysical surveys and to drill from 30 helicopter accessed drill sites. The permitting process included consultations with First Nations which is reflected in the strong provisions for environmental protection and conditions. The requirements are in accord with Casa’s principles and will result in minimal impact.

The Arsenault VMS (volcanic massive sulphides)-type mineral occurrences have been explored in recent decades by several operators, including Casa, who variously employed technical surveys, including airborne, geophysical and geochemical surveys and geologic mapping. Casa has compiled available data and plans to expand the existing surveys and conduct drill tests in several locations. Arsenault geology mapping has shown that copper-gold mineralization of interest is related to a sequence of interbedded marine and clastic sedimentary rock formations, aka “Big Salmon Formation,” that in nearby parts of southern Yukon are host to important copper, gold, silver, lead and zinc prospects and several mines.

Farshad Shirvani, president & CEO of the Company states: “this permit gives Casa an opportunity to shine a light on this district which has a rich history in mineral exploration, and it deserves new approaches and modern exploration technologies to hopefully contribute to the demand of critical minerals that we are seeing in this country and around the world.”

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: contact@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

