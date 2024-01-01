Cascadia Minerals drills 106 metres of 0.37% copper and 0.22 g/t gold at Catch project, Yukon

Share this article

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. [TSXV-CAM; OTCQB-CAMNF] reported results from the 2024 Phase 1 diamond drill program at its Catch Property in central Yukon, Canada, located 10 km from an all-season highway and powerline. The Phase 1 program comprised a total of 1,613 metres of drilling in three holes at the Spark Zone. A Phase 2 diamond drill program is underway to step out further at the Spark Zone, vectoring towards the core of the porphyry system.

Spark Zone Drilling Highlights: Hole CA-24-006 intersected 106.00 metres of 0.37% copper with 0.22 g/t gold (0.52% CuEq), within a broader interval of 177.00 metres of 0.25% copper and 0.14 g/t gold (0.34% CuEq).

All five holes drilled to date at the Spark Zone have encountered porphyry mineralization across 470 metres of strike length and 520 m of vertical extent from surface, within an open-ended 1.2 x 1.0 km Induced Polarization chargeability high target.

Hole CA-24-006 was a 315-metre step-out from the 2023 discovery hole CA-23-002. An interval of potassic alteration in Hole CA-24-006 returned 0.67% copper with 0.87 g/t gold (1.25% CuEq) over 6.55 metres, confirming higher-grade mineralization is present in the core of the system.

Hole CA-24-007 encountered lower-grade mineralization in the pyrite-dominant outer shell of the porphyry system for nearly its entire length, returning 578.85 metres of 0.10% copper.

A follow-up 1,500 m+ Phase 2 drill program is underway at Catch, with further step outs to the southeast at the Spark Zone targeting broader zones of potassic alteration and the core of the porphyry system.

Initial prospecting results from the Amp Zone (1 km north of the Spark Zone) are very encouraging; results to be released within the week.

“To have stepped out over 300 metres from our discovery hole at the Spark Zone and hit higher grade copper over a significant width is incredibly positive and a testament to the size and strength of the system. All three of the holes drilled this spring achieved our goal of intersecting porphyry copper-gold mineralization and critical alteration data, which will help us vector towards the core of the system and target broader zones of higher grade potassic alteration,” said Graham Downs, Cascadia’s President and CEO.

“Phase two exploration is now underway to drill step-out holes further to the southeast, in the direction of higher-temperature alteration. New, grassroots porphyry discoveries in North America are very rare, and typically take dozens of holes to vector towards the core of the system. We’ve just caught the tip of the iceberg at Catch and look forward to continuing to unlock this district-scale porphyry opportunity.”

A Phase 2 exploration program at Catch is now underway. At least 1,500 m of additional diamond drilling at the Spark Zone is planned, comprising 2-3 holes stepping out to the south-east towards the interpreted core of the porphyry system. The drill program may be expanded if warranted, with permitting in place to allow for up to 6,000 m of additional drilling this season.

Additional IP geophysical surveys are also planned at the Spark Zone, as the eastern edge of the chargeability anomaly is unbounded (Figure 2). Crews will complete additional IP lines further to the east to help refine drill targeting.

The 119 km2 Catch Property is in central Yukon, Canada, 50 km southeast of the town of Carmacks, within the traditional territory of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, in an underexplored part of the Stikine Terrane – which extends from the Golden Triangle in British Columbia into Yukon, where it is immediately adjacent to the 1,000+ km long, deep seated, crustal scale strike-slip Teslin-Thibert fault.

Catch is under option from a Yukon prospector, and Cascadia can earn up to a 100% interest, subject to a royalty.

Cascadia’s Catch property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where drill results have returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5-km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper and 30.00 g/t gold.

Cascadia is currently drilling the PIL property in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia, which hosts numerous porphyry copper-gold and epithermal gold targets. Work is also ongoing at the Mack’s Copper and Milner properties – recently staked Catch analogues within Yukon’s Stikine Terrane – as well as the Sands of Time property in the Yukon, all of which have additional copper porphyry targets. Cascadia has approximately 52 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company, Michael Gentile and Barrick Gold.

