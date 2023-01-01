Cassiar Gold drills 0.69 g/t gold over 237.6 metres at Cassiar South, British Columbia

Share this article

Cassiar Gold Corp. [TSXV-GLDC; OTCQX-CGLCF)] reported assay results from an additional eight diamond drill holes from its recently completed 2023 exploration program. The results reported here are from the Main Mine and Bain targets located in the Cassiar South area of the company’s 100%-owned flagship Cassiar Gold property in northern British Columbia.

The 2023 Cassiar South drilling program is part of a continuing effort to further explore for new parallel veins associated with the high-grade, historically producing mines at Cassiar South, and fault offsets of past producing vein systems. Results remain pending for 21 drill holes totaling 7,588 metres of drilling from the 2023 program.

Highlights: The latest drilling results reported in this news release are from eight holes totaling 3,200 metres from the Cassiar South project area which were drilled near the historically producing Main Mine and Bain-Cusac areas.

Drill hole 23MM-004 at the Main Mine area intersected a broad mineralized intercept which supports the interpretation of a more extensive mineralizing system than previously identified by the 2022 drill program, returning long intervals of mineralization including:

237.6 mettres of 0.67 g/t gold from 139.2 metres downhole, including 8.3 metres of 2.39 g/t gold with 1.4 metres of 5.93 g/t gold, extending mineralization to vertical depths 150 metres beyond the extent of intercepts identified in 2022 drill holes. Drill hole 23WB-204 near West Bain encountered veining and mineralization 120 metres east of historical drilling and coincident with a VLF anomaly that occurs to the north and parallel to the Bain vein system. All holes drilled at Cassiar South intersected gold-bearing quartz veins across target areas reported in this news release.

“Our 2023 program at Cassiar South encountered gold mineralization in all drill holes and we are pleased to have expanded mineralization at the Main and Bain vein systems with these most recent results, which suggest the potential for broader, bulk areas of mineralization than historically encountered at Cassiar South,” stated Marco Roque, CEO. “The Cassiar South vein systems lie within an expansive permitted mine area with potential for continued growth and discovery and we look forward to advancing exploration efforts here in future programs.”

The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the as the Taurus Deposit and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au, underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

