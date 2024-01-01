Cassiar Gold drills 156.1 metres of 0.53 g/t gold, extends mineralization from Surface at Taurus Deposit, British Columbia

Share this article

Cassiar Gold Corp. [TSXV: GLDC; OTCQX: CGLCF] reported results from an additional nine diamond drill holes of the 2024 exploration program at the Cassiar gold project, located in northern British Columbia. Results from these drill holes expand near-surface mineralization at the western and central areas of the Taurus deposit and confirm a continuous trend of south-plunging higher-grade mineralization along the Taurus West Fault. The 2024 drill program comprised 7,168 metres of diamond drilling over 30 drill holes, geophysical surveys, mapping, and soil sampling at the Cassiar Gold Property. Results are pending for 10 drill holes.

Highlights: Drill holes from the Taurus deposit reported here encountered significant intercepts above the 0.5 g/t gold cutoff of the 2022 Inferred Mineral Resource at Taurus, with repeated occurrence of high-grade samples hosted within broader mineralized intervals.

Results expand mineralization near surface and establish greater continuity of mineralization along controlling structures. The latest results include: 156.1 metres of 0.53 g/t gold from surface in drill hole 24TA-230; 86.6 m of 0.62 g/t Au in drill hole 24TA-222; 63.9 m of 0.84 g/t Au, including 7.6 m of 2.41 g/t Au, in drill hole 24TA-221 and 88.3 m of 0.56 g/t Au from surface in drill hole 24TA-227.

Multiple intercepts returned in drill hole 24TA-224: 39.3 m of 0.58 g/t Au from surface, and 5.9 m of 6.30 g/t Au, including 1.3 m of 28.15 g/t Au with 0.7 m of 40.20 g/t Au; 14.5 m of 1.98 g/t Au, including 1.8 m of 8.77 g/t Au in drill hole 24TA-223; 33.4 m of 0.60 g/t Au in drill hole 24TA-231 and 30.5 m of 0.61 g/t Au in drill hole 24TA-226.

“We are excited to report continued success in our 2024 drill campaign, as these latest results extend mineralization from surface at the bulk-tonnage Taurus resource.” stated Marco Roque, President and CEO. “These findings underscore the strong potential for growth at Taurus as we continue to build our understanding of the deposit, and work to advance the property resource base while highlighting exploration upside at the Cassiar District. With results pending from ten drill holes from the 2024 program, we look forward to sharing more about the outcome of our efforts.”

The Taurus Deposit hosts a substantial near-surface, bulk-tonnage Inferred gold resource of 1.4 million ounces grading 1.14 g/t gold which remains open. Since the early 2022 resource estimate, additional drilling over three field seasons has continued to expand the footprint of mineralization at the deposit, which remained a priority for optimization and expansion during the 2024 exploration campaign. At total of 27 drill holes and 5,923 m were completed at the Taurus deposit this season.

All drill holes returned near-surface gold mineralization, including 24TA-221 & 24TA-224 which encountered broad mineralized intercepts within a >120-metre gap between resource blocks and confirmed continuity of higher-grade mineralization at moderate depth, while 24TA-223 confirmed as well as expanded mineralization near-surface and 40 metres up-plunge along a high-grade shoot beyond the extent of the current block model. These holes collectively extend mineralization over broad intervals where it was not previously defined.

Results include: 15.9 m of 0.67 g/t Au from 35.7 m downhole, and 63.9 m of 0.84 g/t Au from 63.7 m downhole, including 7.6 m of 2.41 g/t Au with 2.3 m of 4.34 g/t Au in hole 24TA-221; 39.3 m of 0.58 g/t Au from surface and 5.9 m of 6.30 g/t Au from 66.2 m downhole, including 1.3 m of 28.15 g/t Au with 0.7 m of 40.20 g/t Au in hole 24TA-224, and 15.3 m of 0.89 g/t Au from 17.6 m downhole, and 14.5 m of 1.98 g/t Au from 73.3 m downhole, including 1.8 m of 8.77 g/t Au with 0.6 m of 16.10 g/t Au in hole 24TA-223.

Central Taurus drill hole 24TA-231 (north oriented) was designed to evaluate the potential for extensions of near-surface mineralization along-strike of east-northeast trending narrow vein sets with associated pyritic alteration halos within gaps between resource blocks thought to be attributed to widely spaced previous drilling.

The drill hole successfully encountered broad near-surface mineralization beyond the extent of the current block model, returning 9.8 m of 0.82 g/t Au from surface, and 33.4 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 36.6 m downhole, including 0.6 m of 6.02 g/t Au and 0.8 m of 7.66 g/t Au.

Drilling at the western extent of the Taurus deposit continues to demonstrate a more continuous trend of near-surface and south-plunging, higher-grade mineralization along the Taurus West Fault than defined by the 2022 mineral resource estimate. Results from Central Taurus confirm the extension of mineralization along an east-northeast striking mineralized corridor. Collectively, these drill holes highlight the potential for the ongoing expansion of near-surface mineralization along multiple key structural trends controlling the distribution of mineralization within the footprint of the Taurus resource pit shell model.

Cassiar Gold holds a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar gold property. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the Taurus Deposit and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au, underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

Share this article