Cassiar Gold drills 19.7 metres of 6.84 g/t gold at Cassiar Gold Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Cassiar Gold Corp. [TSXV: GLDC; OTCQX: CGLCF] reported results from an additional seven diamond drill holes of the 2024 exploration program at the Cassiar Gold project, located in northern British Columbia.

Results from these drill holes extend mineralization from surface at the southwest extent of the Taurus deposit with common occurrence of high-grade samples within broader intercepts. The 2024 drill program comprised 7,168 metres of diamond drilling over 30 drill holes, geophysical surveys, mapping, and soil sampling at the Cassiar Gold Property. The results reported here are the final assay results from the Taurus deposit for 2024. Results are pending for three drill holes from the Newcoast prospect which lies 2.5 km to the south.

Highlights: Drill holes from the Taurus deposit reported here encountered significant intercepts above the 0.5 g/t Au cutoff of the 2022 Inferred Mineral Resource at Taurus, with repeated occurrence of high-grade samples hosted within broader mineralized intervals. Results expand mineralization near surface and beyond the extent of the current resource block model.

Drilling intercepts are uncapped unless otherwise stated and represent apparent widths of mineralized zones. Drill hole composite intervals reported as ‘capped’ have undergone 1.5 metres compositing and were subsequently capped at 20.00 g/t Au.

Drill hole 24TA-232 returned 201.8 metres of 0.53 g/t gold from surface in drill hole 24TA-229; 19.7 m of 6.84 g/t Au (1.89 g/t Au capped), including 0.4 m of 315.00 g/t Au.

Multiple intercepts returned in drill hole 24TA-234 include: 16.5 m of 3.02 g/t Au from surface, including 0.5 m of 7.97 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 5.00 g/t Au; 22.3 m of 0.62 g/t Au; 10.3 m of 0.73 g/t Au, including 0.5 m of 6.56 g/t Au.

Drill hole 24TA-235: 4.3 m of 2.24 g/t Au from surface, and 6.7 m of 0.95 g/t Au, including 0.4 m of 7.17 g/t Au.

Drill hole 24TA-236: 15.5 m of 0.71 g/t Au from surface, and 21.9 m of 3.18 g/t Au (1.54 g/t capped), including 0.3 m of 184.50 g/t Au.

Drill hole 24TA-237: 34.7 m of 0.91 g/t Au from surface, including 2.7 m of 5.09 g/t Au; 6.1 m of 2.04 g/t Au including 1.0 m of 9.34 g/t Au.

“These latest results expand the physical limits of the mineralized system from surface at the Taurus deposit and highlight the ongoing potential to identify higher-grade trends in the area of the bulk-tonnage resource,” stated Jill Maxwell, VP Exploration.

“We look forward to assessing the impact of these and previous results from our recent drill campaigns at Taurus to an updated mineral resource estimate in the first half of 2025,” added Marco Roque, President and CEO.

The Taurus Deposit hosts a substantial near-surface, bulk-tonnage Inferred gold resource of 1.4 million ounces grading 1.14 g/t Au which remains open. Since the most recent resource estimate in early 2022, additional drilling over three field seasons has continued to expand the footprint of mineralization at the deposit, which remained a priority for optimization and expansion during the 2024 exploration campaign. A total of 27 drill holes and 5,923 m were completed at the Taurus deposit this season.

All drill holes returned gold-mineralized intercepts, including 24TA-232 & 24TA-236 which encountered high grade samples with visible gold hosted within broader intervals. These drill holes expand the footprint of known mineralization near-surface and along strike at moderate depth to the south and southeast beyond the extent of the 2022 block model. Results include: 19.7 m of 6.84 g/t Au (1.89 g/t Au capped) from 48.0 m downhole, including 0.4 m of 315.00 g/t Au with multiple specks of visible gold, in hole 24TA-232.

Multiple intercepts returned in hole 24TA-236: 15.5 m of 0.71 g/t Au from surface; 8.5 m of 0.96 g/t Au from 95.1 m downhole, including 1.3 m of 4.44 g/t Au with 0.4 m of 6.31 g/t Au; 21.9 m of 3.18 g/t Au (1.54 g/t Au capped) from 120.8 m downhole, including 0.3 m of 184.5 g/t Au with multiple specks of visible gold.

Drill hole 24TA-234: 16.5 m of 3.02 g/t Au from surface, including 0.5 m of 7.97 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 5.00 g/t Au; 22.3 m of 0.62 g/t Au from 53.3 m downhole, and 10.3 m of 0.73 g/t Au from 110.3 m downhole, including 0.5 m of 6.56 g/t Au; 34.7 m of 0.91 g/t Au from surface, including 2.7 m of 5.09 g/t Au with 0.6 m of 12.85 g/t Au, and 6.1 m of 2.04 g/t Au from 70.4 m, including 1.0 m of 9.34 g/t Au with 0.5 m of 14.75 g/t Au in hole 24TA-237.

Drill hole 24TA-235: 4.3 m of 2.24 g/t Au from surface; 6.7 m of 0.95 g/t Au from 26.3 m downhole, including 0.4 m of 7.17 g/t Au, and 6.5 m of 0.51 g/t Au from 45.4 m downhole.

Drilling at the southwestern extent of the Taurus deposit continues to demonstrate greater continuity of near-surface mineralization along the main east-northeast striking sheeted vein sets and Taurus West Fault corridors than defined by the 2022 mineral resource estimate. Collectively, these drill holes highlight the potential for the ongoing expansion of near-surface mineralization within an expanded open pit shell the

The technical team continues to evaluate the distribution of these higher-grade results within specific higher-grade domains in advance of a resource update in early 2025.

Cassiar Gold has a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property that spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au) known as the Taurus Deposit; and Cassiar South, which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects.

Share this article