Cassiar Gold drills 22.44 g/t gold over 6.6 metres at Cassiar, British Columbia

Cassiar Gold Corp. [GLDC-TSXV; CGLCF-OTCQX] reported assay results from an additional eight diamond drill holes from the 2022 exploration program completed on exploration targets near the eastern portions of the Taurus deposit, located on the company’s flagship Cassiar gold property, northern British Columbia.

The Taurus Deposit hosts a substantial near-surface, bulk-tonnage, and pit-constrained inferred gold resource of 1.4 million ounces grading 1.14 g/t gold. Drill holes reported here are from targets that lie 700 metres east of the resource in the Taurus East area as well as at the Wing Canyon area, 500 metres southeast of the Taurus resource.

This drilling was designed to test for extensions of mineralization at the eastern extent of the Taurus deposit and expand known mineralization at the sparsely drill tested Wings Canyon area, where broad areas of alteration and mineralization have previously been identified.

The reported drill holes form part of Cassiar Gold’s 2022 exploration program, which included 70 drill holes and over 23,000 metres of diamond drilling that was completed between June and October 2022. Exploration was focused on strategic areas of the Taurus Deposit, key vein prospects in the Cassiar South area and other brownfields opportunities on the property. Results from 37 drill holes which cumulatively total 12,867 metres of drilling from the 2022 program are yet to be disclosed as the company continues to await the return of additional assay results.

Highlights from Taurus East and Wings Canyon areas: Taurus East drill hole 22TA-167 intersected 13.7 metres of 2.24 g/t gold, including 2.7 metres of 7.21 g/t gold, extending mineralization 40 metres below previously reported 2022 drilling.

Drill hole 22TA-169 in the Taurus East area returned 6.6 metres of 22.44 g/t gold from surface, including 0.8 metres of 174.50 g/t gold, extending mineralization eastward from the historical Taurus mine.

All drill holes at the Wings Canyon area (22WC-200 to 22WC-204) encountered multi-metre intervals of gold mineralization, extending known mineralization beyond the extent of the previous drilling near surface and at depth. Intercepts include 23.1 mietres of 0.92 g/t gold in drill hole 22WC-200 and 41.2 metres of 0.61 g/t gold in drill hole 22WC-201.

“We are pleased with the continued success of our exploration program at Cassiar North. The latest assay results from Taurus East and Wings Canyon demonstrate the potential to extend mineralization along established trends into target areas well beyond the footprint of the Taurus resource,” stated Marco Roque, CEO. “As we move forward, we remain committed to building on these positive results with our 2023 work program, which will advance our understanding of the property’s potential as we identify areas for expansion and exploration.”

2022 Drilling at the Taurus Deposit and Wings Canyon – Cassiar North Drill Program

The results reported in this news release are from eight drill holes totaling 2,447 m from the Taurus East area of the deposit and outlying Wings Canyon target.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar Northknown as the as the Taurus Deposit and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects.





