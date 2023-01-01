Central Iron Ore starts RC drill program at South Darlot, Australia

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Central Iron Ore Ltd. [TSXV-CIO] reported that a small RC program targeting the Mermaid, Weebo/Weebo North, Rose, Sylvia and Kynton prospects at the 70%-owned South Darlot gold project in Western Australia commenced this week on Monday, November 6.

The South Darlot Gold Project area is 320 km north of Kalgoorlie and includes the 100%-owned British King Mine.

A total of 2,030 metres have been planned and it is envisaged the program will be completed within 10 days. Results are expected in mid-December.


