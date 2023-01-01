Century Lithium updates feasibility study at Clayton Valley, Nevada

Share this article

Century Lithium Corp. [TSXV-LCE; OTCQX; CYDVF; FSE-C1Z] reported that the Feasibility Study on the company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA, under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the company anticipates its announcement imminently.

To date, the company’s Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The company’s Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study.

Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the company’s consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

Century Lithium (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

Share this article