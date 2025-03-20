Century Lithium’s Angel Island Added to FAST-41 Transparency Status

Share this article

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (“Century Lithium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly-owned lithium project, Angel Island, in Esmeralda County, Nevada, was added to the Federal Permitting Dashboard for FAST-41 transparency status by the US Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (“Permitting Council”). Century Lithium’s Angel Island, Uranium Energy Corporation’s Sweetwater Project, and The Doe Run Company’s Doe Run Project, join 28 other critical mineral mining projects on the Federal Permitting Dashboard since President Trump’s March 20, 2025, Executive Order 14241 “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production”.

“The addition of Angel Island to the Federal Permitting Dashboard is a meaningful step and we are thankful for the Permitting Council’s selection” said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO. “Projects on the Federal Permitting Dashboard with transparency status receive the visibility that is at the core of FAST-41, delivering an efficient and accountable process through permitting.”

Emily Domenech, Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council added:

“I am excited to welcome Century Lithium Corporation’s Angel Island Project to FAST-41 Transparency Status. This Administration has made it a top priority to utilize the Transparency Dashboard and advance projects such as Angel Island, where they will be mining some of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the country. I look forward to working with Century Lithium to promote this new era of American energy dominance.”

Key highlights of the Angel Island Lithium Project:

Angel Island hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States

hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in One of a few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate

to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate Angel Island’s Feasibility Study estimates one of the lowest operation costs in North America (OPEX of $2,833 /t), due to its unique process, deposit chemistry, and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) by-product sales

Feasibility Study estimates one of the lowest operation costs in (OPEX of /t), due to its unique process, deposit chemistry, and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) by-product sales Uses an innovative and sustainable chloride-based leach process to extract the lithium from the claystone coupled with Direct Lithium Extraction

ABOUT THE PERMITTING COUNCIL AND FAST-41 PROJECTS

Established under Title 41 of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST) Act (known as FAST-41) in 2015, the Permitting Council consists of the Executive Director and Deputy Secretary level representatives from 13 federal agencies as well as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. The Permitting Council brings federal agencies and stakeholders together to improve the permitting process for critical infrastructure projects.

Projects that meet the eligibility requirements to become FAST-41 Covered Projects receive many benefits, including a coordinated permitting timetable and active project management by the Permitting Council’s Infrastructure Project Management (IPM) team.

FAST-41 Transparency Projects are projects directed by the Executive Director to be posted on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, a public online resource for information on FAST-41 projects and the Environmental Review and Permitting process. More information on FAST-41 projects can be found on the Federal Permitting Dashboard at permits.performance.gov.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island’s lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “LCE” and the OTCQX under the symbol “CYDVF”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “C1Z”.

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

