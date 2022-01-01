Chatham launches Korella Terminals scoping study, Australia

Share this article

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd.’s [NZP-TSXV; GELGF-OTC; CRP-NZX] subsidiary, Avenir Makatea Pty., trading as Korella Terminals, has commenced a scoping study into a stand-alone five-million-tonne-per-year phosphate/fertilizer export facility in the Port of Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

This study is being undertaken by an assembled team of well-seasoned industry specialists who bring together years of experience in logistics, major capital work construction, port operations/construction and financing of new major port/rail facilities for bulk commodities.

As the Port of Townsville is the export port for all of the minerals including phosphate and fertilizers originating in northwest and north Queensland, the need for a dedicated phosphate/fertilizer terminal has been recognized for a considerable time.

With the emerging changes in the world supply chain for fertilizers and phosphates, the low cadmium phosphate from the Georgina basin in NW Queensland has the potential to fill the gap for low cadmium phosphate in Europe, now no longer able to be sourced from Russia.

The scoping study for the Korella terminal runs in tandem with the already announced scoping study for the one-million-tonne-per-year phosphate export mine based on the company’s Korella South project.

This long-needed export facility project also has the potential to attract Queensland and federal government funding. The northern Australia infrastructure facility is one potential source. The results of the scoping study are to be available in July, 2022.





Share this article