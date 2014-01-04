Chibougamau drills 2.19% zinc over 22.9 metres at Berrigan, Quebec

12 hours ago
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. [CBG-TSXV; CMAUF-OTC; CLL1-Germany] reported results from drilling in the area of its 100%-owned Berrigan property in McKenzie township (NTS 32G16), northwest of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Two drill holes were completed: BT-22-14 for a total of 571.7 metres and BT-22-15 for a total of 369 metres.

Hole BT-22-15 intersected two zones of highly anomalous zinc, gold and silver mineralization within a core length of 73.2 metres (239.5 feet). A first zone between 135.7 and 154.3 metres returned 2.32% zinc, 1.15 g/t gold and 7.92 g/t silver over 15.9 metres (52.17 feet), and a second zone between 180.6 and 203.5 metres returned 2.19% zinc, 2.02 g/t gold and 22.46 g/t silver over 22.9 metres (75.13 ft).

Hole BT-22-15 intersected the mineralization 75 metres below previous hole BT-13-03 which assayed 1.28% zinc, 1.87 g/t gold, 9.05 g/t silver over 10.1 metres, and 1.14% zinc, 1.51 g/t gold, 28.06 g/t silver over 26.9 metres, and 25 metres west and 25 metres below previously drilled hole BT-16-12 which assayed 2.99% zinc, 6.90 g/t gold, 12.09 g/t silver over 4.38 metres, and 2.47% zinc, 0.47 g/t gold, 6.34 g/t silver over 7.15 metres. These were previously reported in press releases dated April 17, 2013, and February 1, 2017.

Hole BT-22-14 collared 78 metres southwest of BT-22-15 intersected narrower zones of zinc, silver and gold mineralization including 1.3 metres of 334 ppb gold and 21.6 ppm silver, 1.0 metre of 192 ppb gold and 52.0 ppm silver, 1.0 metre of 672 ppb gold and 41.4 ppm silver, 1.0 metre 372 ppb gold and 9.8 ppm silver as well as 1.0 metre of 672 ppb gold and 44.0 ppm silver.


