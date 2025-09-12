Christian Milau named President at Eldorado Gold

Share this article

Eldorado Gold Corp. [ELD-TSX; EGO-NYSE] on Friday said Christian Milau will be joining the company as President, effective September 12, 2025.

As President, he is expected to oversee key operational and financial functions, while current President and CEO George Burns transitions to the role of CEO.

Milau served as CEO of Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX-TSX, EQX-NYSE] from 2016 to 2022, leading the company through significant growth from a single-asset developer to a multi-mine producer with eight operating mines. He was also CEO at True Gold Mining and chief financial officer at Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-TSX-LSE, EDVMF-OTCQX).

Milau was most recently the CEO and founder of Saudi Discovery Corp., a private gold exploration company focused on exploration in Saudi Arabia. He has also served as a non-executive board member with several gold and copper companies, including New Gold Inc. (NGD-TSX, NYSE American), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-TSX, NAK-NYSE), Arras Minerals Corp. [ARK-TSXV], and Copper Standard Resources. As part of the transition, he will be stepping down from his non-executive board appointments, Eldorado said in a press release.

“Christian’s experience is a perfect fit for Eldorado,’’ said Burns. “He brings a rare combination of operational depth, financial acumen, and strategic vision,’’ he said. “His leadership through transformation periods at multiple mining companies strengthens are executive team. I look forward to working alongside Christian as we advance toward the completion of Skouries construction – a key inflection point for our company.’’

The Skouries project, part of the Kassandra Mines complex, is located in the Halkidiki Peninsula of Northern Greece and is a high-grade copper gold project. Back in February, 2025, the company announced an update to the project scheduled and capital cost, which has increased by $143 million to $1.06 billion.

First production of copper-gold concentrate is expected in the first quarter of 2026 and commercial production is expected in mid 2026, with 2026 gold production projected at between 135,000 ounces and 155,000 ounces and copper production projected at between 45 and 60 million ounces.

On Friday, Eldorado Gold shares eased 0.68% or 21 cents to $30.82. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $32.40 and $18.94.

Based in Vancouver, Eldorado is a mid-tier gold and base metals producer with an international portfolio that includes mining, development and exploration projects in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil.

Eldorado delivered gold production of 520,293 ounces in 2024, including 196,538 ounces from the Lamaque Complex in Quebec. Located in the Val d’Or mining district, the Lamaque Complex includes the Triangle Mine (Upper and Lower), the Ormaque Deposit, the Parallel Deposit, the Plug #4 Deposit and Sigma Mill.

The company is maintaining its 2025 annual gold production guidance of 460,000 to 500,000 ounces after producing 133,769 ounces in the second quarter of 2025.

