CMC mulls processing techniques for Yukon silver project

CMC Metals Ltd. [CMB-TSXV, CMCXF-OTCQB, ZM5P-Frankfurt] said it hopes to soon initiate studies to examine the viability of utilizing sense media separation or ore sorting technologies a its Silver Hart Project in the Canadian Yukon.

Dense Media Separation has emerged as a powerful mineral processing technique as it enables the separation of minerals based on their specific gravity, offering a highly efficient method to pre-concentrate valuable minerals while discarding gangue materials.

This separation process occurs through the use of heavy liquids with specific densities, setting the stage for a wide range of applications across various mining sectors. “As mining companies adopt DMS and similar technologies, they contribute to a more sustainable and responsible mining industry,’’ the company said in a press release.

“Ore sorting has proven to provide both economic and environmental benefits to mining projects, while increasing the overall efficiency and productivity of the mineral processing system,’’ the company said.

“Our company remains committed to examining all options to establish operations at the Silver Hart Project,’’ said CMC Chairman John Bossio. “We also look forward to initiating discussions with First Nations regarding this project concept to examine partnership opportunities,’’ he said.

CMC Metals is a growth-stage exploration company with a focus on high grade polymetallic deposits in the Yukon, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its silver-lead-zinc prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Haven claims (the Silver Hart Project) in the Yukon, and Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims in British Columbia.

Its polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova, both of which are located in Newfoundland.

Silver Hart is the company’s flagship property and consists of high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins. The property has been subjected to extensive advanced stage exploration, project planning and environmental studies.

In an August 31, 2022 press release, the company said current drilling had intersected carbonate replacement (CRD) style mineralization in a 500 by 900-metre area at Silver Hart. The ongoing drilling program was focused on identifying CRD style mineralization with the objective to identifying higher tonnage.

Underground development completed in the early 1980s consisted of 673 metres of adit with two raises. Since then, the company said 170 drill holes have been drilled into the Main Zone. In 2010, Dahrouge Geological Consulting, estimated a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 69,500 tonnes grading 555.66 g/t silver, 1.89% lead and 9.12% zinc, (using a 600 g/t silver cutoff with 1.24 million contained ounces of silver). The company said it planned to undertake in induced polarization survey to examine the potential for the expansion of the resource in the Main Zone.

