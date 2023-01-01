Collective Mining drills 0.34% WO3 over 86.55 metres at Guayabales, Colombia

Share this article

Collective Mining Ltd. [TSX-CNL; OTCQX-CNLMF] has outlined a high-grade zone of tungsten mineralization in the shallow portion of the Guayabales project’s Apollo porphyry system located in Caldas, Colombia, from a review of recently received detailed assay results on previously completed drill hole core.

The porphyry system at Apollo owes its excellent metal endowment to an older copper, silver and gold porphyry system being overprinted by younger precious-metal-rich, intermediate sulphidation porphyry veins (CBM veins) within magmatic, hydrothermal intermineral breccia and diorite porphyry bodies currently measuring 520 metres by 395 metres by 915 metres and open for expansion:

Tungsten trioxide (WO 3 ) grades in the shallow portion of the Apollo system range between approximately 0.06% and 0.59% with the weighted average grade running 0.25%.

Assuming a conservative 50% recovery rate for WO 3 and currently quoted metal pricing, the weighted average gold equivalent (AuEq) grade of the drill holes within the tungsten-rich area at Apollo has increased from 2.87 g/t AuEq to 3.67 g/t AuEq (28% increase in grade).

Using a 0.1% WO 3 cut-off grade, the volume of shallow mineralization containing tungsten measures approximately 200 metres by 100 metres by 150 metres vertical and is open to the northeast for expansion. The tungsten mineralized area coincides with high grades for gold, silver and copper within a shallow portion of the Apollo deposit.

Tungsten mineralization is hosted within the mineral scheelite, which is the most common source of tungsten being mined globally.

Metallurgical samples have been dispatched to an ALS laboratory in Kamloops, B.C., to undertake detailed mineralogical and metallurgical test work, with initial results expected in Q2 2024.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: “Finding high-grade tungsten as part of the mineral suite matrix in the shallow portion of the Apollo system has the potential to significantly enhance economics of the project. Tungsten has been officially designated as a critical mineral to most countries in the world and we are honored to have found the first known source of potentially economic tungsten in Colombia. We look forward to receiving and analyzing the metallurgical test work results in Q2 2024.”

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver, and gold exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company’s flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold Apollo porphyry system. The company’s near-term objective is to drill the shallow portions of the Apollo system, continue to expand the overall dimensions of the system, which remains open in most directions and test newly generated grassroots targets.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Share this article