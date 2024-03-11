Copper Fox advancing Mineral Mountain plan of operations, Arizona

Share this article

Copper Fox Metals Inc. [TSXV: CUU: OTCQX: CPFXF; FSE: HPU] and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co., have provided an update on the permitting process to complete a maiden drilling program on its 100%-owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper property (2,692.4 hectares), located within the Mineral Mountain mining district, Arizona.

The Mineral Mountain mining district is located within a northeast-trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25 km southwest from Rio Tinto and BHP’s giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20 km northeast of Taseko’s Florence porphyry copper deposit.

Highlights: The company’s mining plan of operation (MPO) was completed and accepted by the Bureau of Land Management field manager on March 11, 2024, subject to an environmental assessment including public involvement.

SWCA completed the environmental assessment, and a finding of no significant impact was determined by the BLM.

The 30-day public review period concluded on May 7, 2025, and the BLM advises there were no substantive public comments made during this public review period.

On May 15, 2025, the company’s proposed plan of operations (POO) was approved by the BLM field manager.

Operations under the plan may commence only after a suitable reclamation bond has been accepted by the BLM.

Elmer B. Stewart, president and CEO of Copper Fox, stated: “We are pleased to have received the BLM field manager’s decision to select the plan of operation to conduct the maiden drilling program at Mineral Mountain and are now working with bonding agencies in Arizona to arrange the bond established by the BLM. More importantly, based on the environmental review, the BLM concluded that completion of the drilling program is not expected to impact the local environment as set out in the finding-of-no-significant-impact decision by the BLM.”

The Mineral Mountain project covers a 3.0-km-by-1.0-km zone of gold-enriched, porphyry-copper-style mineralization associated with a 3.2-km-by-1.2-km open-ended buried chargeability anomaly hosted in porphyritic granodiorite and quartz monzonite phases of the Laramide-age Mineral Mountain intrusive (69.7 million years plus or minus 400,000 years; uranium/lead zircon).

The porphyry copper target exhibits a central core of potassic alteration (potassium-spar/biotite/magnetite) contained within a broader zone of sericitic-chlorite alteration. Propylitic (epidote plus chlorite plus calcite) alteration has been observed within the potassic and sericitic alteration zones but is primarily located on the margin of the sericite-chlorite alteration.

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper, are the 100% owners of the Van Dyke ISCR (in situ copper recovery) project and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects – all located in Arizona; as well as the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek joint venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100%-owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project – each located in northwestern British Columbia.

