Copperex drills 0.95 g/t gold over 114 metres at Exploradora Norte, Chile

Copperex Resources Corp. [TSXV-CUEX] reported results from a 1,279-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the company’s flagship Exploradora Norte project, Chile. The eight drill holes were completed in the Agua de la Piedra (ADLP) and Sorpresa zones of the Franja del Oro target, part of a 15-km-long gold enrichment trend that represents one of several gold-copper enriched magmatic hydrothermal centres on the 20,800-hectare Exploradora Norte project, located in the Eocene-Oligocene porphyry-epithermal belt in northern Chile.

Dave Prins, president and CEO, stated: “The inaugural RC drilling program at Franja del Oro demonstrates the robust gold grades and continuity at ADLP and, importantly, demonstrates that the newly identified surface gold mineralization at Sorpresa extends to depth and along strike. These results represent a significant step forward for the project and for Copperex and once again highlight the gold endowment and economic potential of the Exploradora Norte project. We are extremely pleased to have completed and published the results of the inaugural drill campaign, a little over three months since listing on the TSXV.”

John Robins, technical adviser to Copperex, stated: “Exploration drilling at Exploradora Norte cut long runs of robust, gold mineralization in the near-surface environment at the Sorpresa and ADLP zones which confirms our confidence in the upside exploration potential of Franja del Oro target. Data from this round of drilling will be used to enhance the lithological, structural and alteration modelling at Franja del Oro which will be leveraged to vector toward additional gold mineralization in the next drill campaign.”

Highlights: Cut gold mineralization with associated pathfinder elements (arsenic and antimony) and intense alteration in all eight holes at ADLP and Sorpresa, a testament to the endowment and quality of the Franja del Oro exploration target.

The 2024 RC drill program successfully confirmed the gold grades and continuity at ADLP and has expanded the newly identified surface gold mineralization at Sorpresa along strike and at depth. These results represent a significant step forward for the 15-by-3 km Franja del Oro target and enhances its potential to host a large, high-quality bulk minable gold deposit.

Drilling at ADLP demonstrates that gold mineralization at Franja del Oro has a spatial association with porphyritic intrusions which are locally gold mineralized. In addition, quartz vein mineral assemblages consistent with the distal porphyry copper gold setting (such as A-RC-03) suggest there is potential at Franja del Oro for a bulk-tonnage porphyry target at depth.

Completed eight drill holes totalling 1,279 metres of reverse circulation drilling out of the planned 1,250 drill program within a three-week time frame from commencement of drilling.

Copperex has an option agreement for the 20,800-hectare Exploradora Norte property to earn a 65% ownership interest, with a preferred option to earn an additional 35%. The property has a year-round operating climate with good access.

A total of three RC holes (487 metres) have been drilled at the Sorpresa zone to test the depth extent, grade and continuity of the zone of mid-Jurassic fossiliferous limestones, calcareous sandstones, siltstones, and associated stocks and dikes (dacite, diorite and quartz diorite) that contain vein and disseminated oxide gold mineralization.

At Sorpresa, drill hole S-RC-01 returned 58.00 metres of 0.74 g/t gold, including54.00 metres of 0.78 g/t gold and 30.00 metres of 1.03 g/t gold, including 0.89 g/t gold and 4.00 metres of 1.95 g/t gold. Refer to original press release for other two holes.

A total of five holes (792 metres) were drilled at ADLP. ADLP is prospective for carbonate replacement gold mineralization, disseminated and structurally controlled gold mineralization associated with volcanic rocks, and breccias (basal flows) at or near the angular unconformity with Jurassic sedimentary host rocks. In addition, ADLP has the potential for high-grade vertical feeder structures (epithermal) which cut the sedimentary and volcanic rocks and has the potential for porphyry mineralization at depth.

At ADLP, drill hole A-RC-02 returned 114.00 metres of 0.95 g/t gold., including 70.00 meytres of 1.27 g/t gold and 28.00 metres of 1.63 g/t gold and 12.00 metres of 2.45 g/t goldand 8.00 metres of 1.58 g/t gold. Refer to original press release for complete assays.

Copperex is a copper- and gold-focused exploration company with three porphyry and porphyry-related gold and copper projects located in Chile and Peru in established mineral belts near producing mines. The company’s flagship property, Exploradora Norte, located in northern Chile, has multiple high-quality drill-ready targets. At Exploradora Norte, Copperex has the option to earn 65% and a preferred option for an additional 35% with no attached royalty.

