Cordoba intersects 0.86% CuEq over 150.6 metres at San Matias, Colombia

Cordoba Minerals Corp. [CDB-TSXV; CDBMF-OTCQB] reported additional assay results received from the continuing initial in-fill drilling program at the 100%-owned San Matias copper-gold-silver project.

Significant intercepts returned from the additional drill holes include ACD133 – 150.60 metres from 40.45 metres to 191.05 metres with 0.72% copper (Cu), 0.27 g/t gold (Au) and 5.27 g/t silver (Ag), or 0.86% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 44.38 metres from 46.33 metres to 90.71 metres with 1.48% Cu, 0.62 g/t Au and 11.23 g/t Ag, or 1.81% CuEq; 16.00 metres from 114.00 metres to 130.00 metres with 0.87% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au and 4.56 g/t Ag, or 1.09% CuEq.

Assay results continue to demonstrate high-grade copper-gold mineralization within the Alacran Deposit and confirm the strong correlation with the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) block model.

“As our initial drill program is nearing completion, I’m delighted that the assay results continue to confirm the PFS block model, and highlight the quality of the project,” commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba. “In addition, our teams are advancing the Feasibility Study technical program, Environmental Impact Assessment permitting, and community engagement activities to move the project forward to the next milestone.”

Assay results confirm the correlation with the PFS block model.

To date, Cordoba has completed 25,929 metres in 127 diamond drill holes of the initial in-fill drilling campaign. Assay results continue to demonstrate high-grade copper-gold mineralization within the core of the Alacran Deposit and confirm the strong correlation with the PFS block model.

Drill hole ACD133 shows a strong correlation with the PFS block model by intersecting 150.60 metres of the tuffs and carbonaceous mudstone beds of Unit 2 of the Alacran Deposit from 40.45 metres to 191.05 metres, with highly enriched grades of copper, gold and silver that correlate well with the local block model. Much of this shallow high-grade material starts within 30 metres to 40 metres of the surface.

Drill hole ACD147 returned 36.28 metres of 1.40% CuEq between 79.72 metres and 116.00 metres of a tuff bed within Unit 2, which has been partially replaced by semi-massive sulfide comprising pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite.

These assay results will be included in the next mineral resource model update after the completion of the current drilling program. The ongoing Feasibility Study will determine the potential for early access to the shallow high-grade zones.

The initial drilling program is nearing completion and will be transitioning to focus on the peripheral in-fill areas of the Alacran Deposit to estimate the life of mine average grade of the deposit.

Cordoba Minerals is developing its San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and earn-in agreement.





