Cornerstone drills 0.43 g/t gold over 221.6 metres at Bramaderos, Ecuador

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. [CGP-TSXV; CTNXF-OTC; GWN-Berlin, FSE] provided an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by joint venture partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Ltd. [STM-ASX], 87.5%, through to the start of commercial production.

Strong assay results were received from Brama for holes BMDD0014, 015, 016, 017, and 018, including 221.6 metres at 0.43 g/t gold, 0.11% copper from surface in drill hole BMDD014. Hole BMDD015 returned 93.3 metres at 0.55 g/t gold and 0.08% copper from surface, including 24 metres at 0.86 g/t gold, 0.10% copper, from surface. BMDD017 returned 84 metres at 0.5 g/t gold, 0.16% copper from surface. BMDD018 returned 57 metres at 0.74 g/t gold, 0.23% copper from 30 metres.

These results extend the Brama-Alba system to at least 1.1 km long and it remains open to the east and west. The latest assays also identify significant near-surface higher-grade zones. Continuing drilling is aimed at continuing to extend the deposit to the east beyond BMDD017. Strong potential for the Brama-Alba deposit to extend significantly to adjacent targets Melonal and Playas. Metallurgical test work is under way on samples from Brama-Alba. Three drill rigs active at Bramaderos. Initial Mineral Resource Estimate set for later this year.

Cornerstone VP Exploration, Yvan Crepeau, said: “We are pleased with the latest round of results from Brama-Alba. These strengthen the potential and increase the scale of the Brama porphyry system. As we have seen in previous assay results from Brama we continue to see very good gold-copper grades from surface.

“These results will be incorporated into an initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Brama-Alba deposits expected in late 2022. Further holes will now be drilled on the eastern end of Brama to potentially enlarge the gold-copper system in this direction. Ongoing drilling at Alba is progressing well and the market will be updated as more assay results are returned.”

Drilling at the Bramaderos project will continue throughout 2022 and be spread across several target areas. The drilling programs at Brama and Alba will form the basis for an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

Drilling at Limon is targeting chargeability and conductivity anomalies defined in the recently completed Spartan MT and Orion DCIP surveys, and geological follow-up to previously drilled high-sulphidation mineralization which returned 59.6m at 0.16 per cent copper, including 13.3 metres at 0.43% copper and 0.11 g/t gold and stockwork veining in surface trenches which returned 97.6 metres at 0.71 g/t gold and 0.23% copper.

Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is ideally located immediately adjacent to the Pan American Highway, and within reasonable distance of available hydropower, supporting the economics of potential development opportunities. The project is supported by nearby commercial airports and significant cities (Loja) and enjoys strong community support.





