Cornish Metals drills 1.0% tin over 3.38 metres at South Crofty, UK

Cornish Metals Inc. [AIM, TSXV-CUSN] reported results from the first six drill holes of the continuing 9,000-metre Carn Brea drill program, southern UK.

All six drill holes intersected the Wide formation lode structure, which is characterized by strong tourmaline alteration and variable tin mineralization, similar to all historically mined tin-bearing structures in the 100%-owned South Crofty area.

Drilling has also identified a new mineralized structure lying directly beneath the Great Flat lode (named the Great Flat lode splay), as well as several high-grade, steeply dipping tin zones between the Great Flat lode and the Wide formation.

Highlights: All six drill holes intersected the Wide formation at the expected target depths, proving the exploration model for a parallel tin mineralized structure beneath the Great Flat lode.

Wide formation structure has been confirmed over a strike length of at least 1.6 km, a down-dip extent of at least 525 metres, thicknesses ranging from 1.8 metres to 4.8 metres, and remains open.

Notable tin intercepts from the Wide formation, include 1.21 m grading 0.87% tin (Sn) in CB23_004; 1.9 m grading 0.83% Sn in CB23_006.

Notable tin intercepts from the newly identified Great Flat lode splay, include 3.38 m grading 1.01% Sn in CB23_002. one m grading 1.56% Sn in CB23_004.

Notable tin intercepts from multiple steeply-dipping, high-grade tin zones, mainly intersected between the Great Flat lode and the Wide formation, include 0.3 m grading 7.48% Sn and 3.09 m grading 1.21% Sn in CB23_001; 1.21 m grading 1.83% Sn in CB23_004; 3.06 m grading 0.93% Sn in CB23_005; and 1.17 m grading 0.62% Sn in CB23_006.

A further eight drill holes are planned, testing a 2.5-km strike length of the Wide formation;

Richard Williams, CEO and Director of Cornish Metals, stated: “These results confirm Cornish Metals’ model that the Wide Formation represents a new, large-scale, tin-bearing exploration target lying beneath the historically mined Great Flat Lode. The discovery of additional mineralized structures above and below the Wide Formation is a bonus.

“The intensity of alteration and the strength and thickness of the Wide Formation structure is similar to others in the region, and the next step for us is to define the location, orientation and extent of the high grade pay shoots, which are typical of this style of mineralization.

“The discovery of the Great Flat Lode Splay and the other new zones of high-grade tin mineralization demonstrates the exploration upside of this area, which we view as having tremendous potential to add to our current Mineral Resource base at South Crofty.”

The Wide Formation represents a new high-grade tin target in the Carn Brea South exploration area, located along the southern boundary of the South Crofty underground mine permission area. A 14-hole / 9,000-metre drilling program commenced in Q3 2023, with the first six holes confirming the Wide Formation lies parallel to, north of, and beneath the Great Flat Lode.

The drill program is designed to test the geometry and the continuity of tin mineralization within the Wide Formation over an area measuring 2,500m along strike (northeast to southwest) and 525m downdip to the southeast. Drilling to date has intersected the Great Flat Lode and Wide Formation tin mineralization structures where expected, confirming continuity of the Wide Formation over a 1.6km strike length and 525m downdip.

Two drill rigs are currently on-site, drilling holes CB23_008 and CB23_009 of the program with future holes planned to continue testing the Wide Formation along strike, and to improve on-target definition.

Drilling also intersected a previously unrecognized splay structure immediately beneath the Great Flat Lode. The Great Flat Lode Splay is mineralized, varies up to 9m in thickness, and represents an important new exploration target less than 280m below surface.

The ongoing drill program also intersected multiple steeply-dipping high-grade tin zones, mainly located between the Great Flat Lode and the Wide Formation. More work is required to determine the orientation and true thickness of these zones.

The geology in the Carn Brea South exploration area is identical to that at South Crofty, comprising metasediments (locally termed “killas”) which overlie an intrusive granite body.

The Wide Formation, Great Flat Lode Splay, and new zones of steeply dipping high-grade tin mineralization warrant further exploration.

Cornish Metals is focused on advancing the South Crofty high-grade, underground tin Project through to a construction decision, as well as exploring its additional mineral rights, all located in Cornwall, United Kingdom:

South Crofty is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine that started production in 1592 and continued operating until 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. The Project possesses Planning Permission for underground mining (valid to 2071), to construct new processing facilities and all necessary site infrastructure, and an Environmental Permit to dewater the mine.

South Crofty has the fourth highest grade tin Mineral Resource globally and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations. There is no primary tin production in Europe or North America.

South Crofty benefits from strong local community and regional and national government support. Cornish The project could generate 250-300 direct jobs.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in September 2023 with a 395 increase in tonnes and 32% increase in contained tin in the Indicated category for the Lower Mine. The Lower Mine zone hosts Indicated resources of 2,896 Kt grading 1.50% tin with Inferred resources of 2,626 Kt of 1.42% tin. The Upper Mine zone hosts Indicated resources of 260 Kt of 0.99% SnEq with Inferred resources of 465 Kt of 0.91% SnEq.

