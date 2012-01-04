Cornish Metals drills 5.51% zinc over 4.25 metres at United Downs, England

Share this article

Cornish Metals Inc. [CUSN-TSXV, AIM; SBWFF-OTC] reported the remaining assay results from the Phase 1 drill program at the United Downs project, southwest England. This release includes results from the Mount Wellington and United Mines Targets within the United Downs project, located 8 km east of its South Crofty project.

All four of the remaining drill holes intersected multiple mineralized zones. Two drill holes (MW22_001 and MW22_002), totaling 1,334.00 metres, were completed at the Mount Wellington Target, testing the down-dip extensions of both Mount Wellington Mine (tin-zinc) and United Mines (copper-tin-zinc-silver).

Two drill holes (UD22_01 and UD22_01A), totaling 1,010.61 metres, drilled in the central part of United Downs project, tested the down dip extension of United Mines.

MW22_001 intersected several high-grade zinc zones, including 2.05 metres grading 6.05% zinc from 87.03 metres; 4.25m grading 5.51% zinc from 249.40m; 0.80m grading 6.48% zinc from 362.53m.

MW22_002 intersected several polymetallic zones, including 1.49m grading 6.17% copper, and 67g/t silver from 326.00m; 4.89m grading 2.21% copper, and 19 g/t silver from 548.36m; 1.66m grading 1.09% tin from 560.61m; and 2.42m grading 3.70% tin, and 9.09% zinc from 649.41m.

The high-grade zinc intersections in MW22_001 require further work to determine continuity along strike and to depth to establish the Mineral Resource potential.

High-grade tin intersects were encountered in UD22_01 and UD22_01A, confirming a potential transition from high-grade copper to high grade tin at depth, similar to the mineralisation transition seen at South Crofty Mine.

High-grade copper and tin intersections beneath United Mines have now been observed over a strike length of approximately 1,350 metres and the zone is open along strike and to depth.

The high-grade tin intersects in MW22_002, GWDD_002 (see News Release dated November 17, 2020), UD21_011A (see News Release dated December 6, 2021), UD22_001, UD22_001A, and MW22_002 support management’s belief that tin grades increase with depth, similar to the mineralization transition seen at South Crofty.

Richard Williams, CEO, stated, “The Phase 1 drill program at United Downs has been successful on a number of fronts – assay results, safety, community support and drill contractor performance.

“Results from the United Downs drill programme confirm the potential to develop a Mineral Resource, especially the down dip section of the United Mine where we encountered high-grade copper, tin, and silver. The company is now considering the next steps for United Downs.”

The geology at United Downs comprises metasediments (locally termed “killas”), which overlie an intrusive granite body. The historic mines within the area (United Mines, Consolidated Mines, Mount Wellington, and Wheal Jane) exploited copper – tin – zinc – silver mineralisation hosted entirely within killas.

The Mount Wellington and Wheal Jane mines exploited similar structures located along strike from the historic mining at United Downs, where tin, copper and zinc mineralization was mined and processed until 1978 and 1991, respectively. Wheal Jane was mined to a depth of approximately 500 metres below surface whereas Mount Wellington only reached approximately 200 metres depth before closing. Mount Wellington is located within Cornish Metals’ mineral rights and was still in mineralization when the mined closed.

The South Crofty project covers the former producing South Crofty tin mine located beneath the towns of Pool and Camborne, Cornwall. South Crofty mine closed in 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production. Since acquiring the project in 2016, Cornish Metals has completed and published maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resources for South Crofty using the vast archive of historical production data and more recent drilling completed between 2007 and 2013. Additionally, Cornish Metals has undertaken extensive pilot-scale water treatment trials and successfully applied for and received the necessary environmental permits to abstract, treat and discharge mine water in order to dewater the mine. Planning permissions for the operation of the mine and re-development of the surface facilities have been secured and construction of the water treatment plant foundations commenced. The dewatering pumps, variable speed drives and new high-voltage power supply have been delivered to site.

Share this article