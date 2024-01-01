Share this article

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUGR) (“JUGR,” or “Company”). Couloir Capital’s Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., Q.P. crafted a report titled “Making Tracks with Discoveries in the Golden Triangle.”

Report excerpt: “Juggernaut holds three claim groups in Northwest British Columbia, see Table 1. These projects are in or close to the well-known Golden Triangle region of the province, home to many significant mines, deposits, and recent discoveries. The projects in Juggernaut’s asset base are based on discoveries made by the J2 Syndicate from whom they were optioned. The J2 Syndicate entered this prospective region, the Golden Triangle and environs, and found discoveries by searching the alpine regions in areas of glacial retreat.

Table 1: Claim Groups and Prospects



Source: Couloir Capital

This process of on-the-ground prospective work has proven to be successful for the company as it holds several of these discoveries on its land package. The claim groups total over 31,660 hectares and are located at the southern limit of the Golden Triangle and its presumed extension. The rock types, mineralization, and favorable regional contact extend further south to these projects. The location of the Company’s claim groups is given in Figure 1 below, and their position in relation to the Golden Triangle and its numerous deposits and projects.

Figure 1: Claim Group Map*

Source: Juggernaut Exploration *Surebet prospect on Golddigger claim group held by Goliath Resources Ltd.

The Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia is one of the most active and mineralogically rich exploration camps in the world. The region currently hosts three operating mines: Brucejack, Red Chris, and the recently restarted Premier mine. A fourth mine, which is another restart at the Eskay Creek project, recently received project financing of US$ 750 million. The camp and its deposits are desirable for their quality, grade, size, and being in a safe jurisdiction. The market refers to the Golden Triangle as a Tier One jurisdiction. This discovery and development potential led to significant transactions over the past several years, as listed in Table 2, highlighting this market interest.”

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe, please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital does hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst does not hold shares or options in the Company. The company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report. Juggernaut Exploration’s CEO is a Dealing Representative (broker) at Couloir Securities Ltd.

Share this article